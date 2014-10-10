Global Vehicle Telematics Market, By Provider Type (OEM, Aftermarket), By Vertical (Transportation, Logistics, Government, Utilities, Travel, Tourism, Construction, Education, Healthcare, Media, Entertainment), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Vehicle Telematics Market is expected to reach USD 20.12 billion by 2025, from USD 7.31 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Vehicle Telematics Market

Vehicle telematics can be termed as electronic technology that is involved in cars which helps the customer to keep the cars safer prevent it from getting lost and helps to summon roadside assistance. These telematics can also be termed as crash-resistant black box which receives wireless information which is advance than the radio. The best features of this telematics are automatic crash notification (ACN). This feature helps the car to sense significant accident and also report them. The various features that the telematics provide are emergency assistance, good Samaritan assistance, roadside assistance and automatic collision notification.

The market for the telematics is expected to grow exponentially as computer applications are developed to take advantage of the growing number of GPS units, increased processing power and widespread use of mobile devices. The future of telematics will be determined by the needs of fleet owners who continue to look for ways to cut costs, boost their productivity. Vehicle makers are likely to capitalize on this growth by installing OEM telematics solutions it will continue to develop smart cars that use telematics technology to deliver better results for customers. The automobile market is growing at highest growth rate and according to an article published by trading economics, in the year 2018 , the sales of vehicles in china will rise by 9.6% and around 2.29 million units would have been sold by the end of the month may in 2018. This shows that the increase in the production of the automobile around the globe will also increase the growth vehicle telematics market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of NGTP would enhance the telematics service delivery

Proliferation of telematics technology due to decreasing sensor and connectivity cost

Growing government mandate for deploying vehicle tracking in commercial vehicles

Rising demand for smartphones supplements the adoption of telematics solutions and services

Market Restraint:

Increased communication, leading to security and privacy concern

Complete network coverage and elimination of blind spots

Segmentation: Global Vehicle Telematics Market

By Provider Type

OEM

Aftermarket

By Vertical

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Utilities

Travel and Tourism

Construction

Education

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape: Global Vehicle Telematics Market

The global vehicle telematics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Vehicle telematics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Vehicle Telematics Market

The key players operating in the global vehicle telematics market are –

PTC, Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Tomtom Telematics Bv

Verizon Telematics, Inc.

The other players in the market are Mix Telematics International (PTY) Ltd, Zonar Systems, Inc, OCTO Telematics Ltd, Omnitracs, LLC, Masternaut Limited, Microlise Group Ltd, Inseego Corporation, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles and many more.

Research Methodology: Global Vehicle Telematics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards Of Measurement, Top To Bottom Analysis And Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global vehicle telematics market

Analyze and forecast the vehicle telematics market on the basis of provider type and vertical

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for processes, derivative, and application

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

