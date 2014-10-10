Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Analysis 2019, by Size, Future Growth, Trends, Investment Opportunities, Industry Statistics and Forecast to 2024
Cold Chain Monitoring is a logistics / supply chain monitoring solution that helps to track the perishable products, eatables and food items with assured freshness and palatability. It effectively uses predictive, descriptive and real time analytics along with near real time telemetry depending upon the business need to provide a complete solution across the fleet cycle.
North America is the largest market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring, with a market value share nearly 31.96% in 2017.
The second place is Europe; following North America, with the market value share over 31.10% in 2017. China is another important production market of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring.
Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring used in industry including Food and Beverages, Healthcare and Others. Report data showed that 53.99% of the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market demand in Food and Beverages, 34.51% in Healthcare in 2017.
Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.
According to this study, over the next five years the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market will register a 9.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6040 million by 2024, from US$ 3590 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Hardware
Software
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Food and Beverages
Pharma & Healthcare
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Sensitech, Inc.
ORBCOMM
Testo
Rotronic
ELPRO-BUCHS AG
Emerson
Nietzsche Enterprise
NXP Semiconductors NV
Signatrol
Haier Biomedical
Monnit Corporation
Berlinger & Co AG
Cold Chain Technologies
LogTag Recorders Ltd
Omega
Dickson
ZeDA Instruments
Oceasoft
The IMC Group Ltd
Duoxieyun
Controlant Ehf
Gemalto
Infratab, Inc.
Zest Labs, Inc.
vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring
SecureRF Corp.
Jucsan
Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Segment by Type
2.2.1 Hardware
2.2.2 Software
2.3 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Segment by Application
2.4.1 Food and Beverages
2.4.2 Pharma & Healthcare
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring by Players
3.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring by Regions
4.1 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring by Countries
7.2 Europe Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Forecast
10.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Sensitech, Inc.
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product Offered
11.1.3 Sensitech, Inc. Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Sensitech, Inc. News
11.2 ORBCOMM
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product Offered
11.2.3 ORBCOMM Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 ORBCOMM News
11.3 Testo
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product Offered
11.3.3 Testo Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Testo News
11.4 Rotronic
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product Offered
11.4.3 Rotronic Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Rotronic News
11.5 ELPRO-BUCHS AG
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product Offered
11.5.3 ELPRO-BUCHS AG Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 ELPRO-BUCHS AG News
11.6 Emerson
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product Offered
11.6.3 Emerson Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Emerson News
11.7 Nietzsche Enterprise
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product Offered
11.7.3 Nietzsche Enterprise Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Nietzsche Enterprise News
11.8 NXP Semiconductors NV
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product Offered
11.8.3 NXP Semiconductors NV Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 NXP Semiconductors NV News
11.9 Signatrol
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product Offered
11.9.3 Signatrol Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Signatrol News
11.10 Haier Biomedical
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Product Offered
11.10.3 Haier Biomedical Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 Haier Biomedical News
11.11 Monnit Corporation
11.12 Berlinger & Co AG
11.13 Cold Chain Technologies
11.14 LogTag Recorders Ltd
11.15 Omega
11.16 Dickson
11.17 ZeDA Instruments
11.18 Oceasoft
11.19 The IMC Group Ltd
11.20 Duoxieyun
11.21 Controlant Ehf
11.22 Gemalto
11.23 Infratab, Inc.
11.24 Zest Labs, Inc.
11.25 vTrack Cold Chain Monitoring
11.26 SecureRF Corp.
11.27 Jucsan
11.28 Maven Systems Pvt Ltd.
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
