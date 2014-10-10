Drone software is getting robust, y’all. In fact, in a recent project where engineers planted, tended, and harvested the first crop ever with robots (i.e., no human hand directly touched any part of the process), the software used for all of the robotics—the tractors and other machines needed—was repurposed from drone software.

Drone Software is mainly used for three applications: Construction, Agriculture, Mining and Others. And Construction was the most widely used area which took up about 37.76% of the global total in 2017. and, in the further, Construction application will occupy more share.

North America is the largest consumption countries of Drone Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep leader position in the next few years. North America market took up about 43.57% the global market in 2017, while Europe was about 26.89%.

USA is now the key developers of Drone Software; most companies are in USA. Others are in Europe. Dronedeploy Inc., 3D Robotics, Airware, Inc., Dreamhammer Inc. and Pix4D are the key suppliers in the global Drone Software market. Top 5 took up about 39% of the global market in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Drone Software market will register a 38.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2730 million by 2024, from US$ 390 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Drone Software business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Drone Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Drone Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Open Source

Closed Source

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Construction

Agriculture

Mining

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Airware, Inc.

3D Robotics

Dreamhammer Inc.

Drone Volt

Dronedeploy Inc.

7ESRI

Pix4D

Precisionhawk Inc.

Sensefly Ltd.

Skyward Io

Delta Drone

AeroVironment

VIATechnik

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Drone Software market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Drone Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Drone Software players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Drone Software with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Drone Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Drone Software Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Drone Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Drone Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Drone Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Open Source

2.2.2 Closed Source

2.3 Drone Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Drone Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Drone Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Drone Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Construction

2.4.2 Agriculture

2.4.3 Mining

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Drone Software Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Drone Software Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Drone Software Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Drone Software by Players

3.1 Global Drone Software Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Drone Software Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Drone Software Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Drone Software Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Drone Software by Regions

4.1 Drone Software Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Drone Software Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Drone Software Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Drone Software Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Drone Software Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Drone Software Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Drone Software Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Drone Software Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Drone Software Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Drone Software Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Drone Software Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Drone Software by Countries

7.2 Europe Drone Software Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Drone Software Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Drone Software by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Drone Software Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Drone Software Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Drone Software Market Forecast

10.1 Global Drone Software Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Drone Software Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Drone Software Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Drone Software Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Drone Software Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Airware, Inc.

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Drone Software Product Offered

11.1.3 Airware, Inc. Drone Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Airware, Inc. News

11.2 3D Robotics

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Drone Software Product Offered

11.2.3 3D Robotics Drone Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 3D Robotics News

11.3 Dreamhammer Inc.

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Drone Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Dreamhammer Inc. Drone Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Dreamhammer Inc. News

11.4 Drone Volt

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Drone Software Product Offered

11.4.3 Drone Volt Drone Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Drone Volt News

11.5 Dronedeploy Inc.

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Drone Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Dronedeploy Inc. Drone Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Dronedeploy Inc. News

11.6 7ESRI

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Drone Software Product Offered

11.6.3 7ESRI Drone Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 7ESRI News

11.7 Pix4D

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Drone Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Pix4D Drone Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Pix4D News

11.8 Precisionhawk Inc.

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Drone Software Product Offered

11.8.3 Precisionhawk Inc. Drone Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Precisionhawk Inc. News

11.9 Sensefly Ltd.

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Drone Software Product Offered

11.9.3 Sensefly Ltd. Drone Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Sensefly Ltd. News

11.10 Skyward Io

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Drone Software Product Offered

11.10.3 Skyward Io Drone Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Skyward Io News

11.11 Delta Drone

11.12 AeroVironment

11.13 VIATechnik

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

