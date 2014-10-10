Global Contact Center Market Analysis 2019, by Size, Services, Solutions, Growth Opportunities, Recent Technological Developments and Forecast to 2024
A contact center (also referred to as a customer interaction center or e-contact center) is a central point in an enterprise from which all customer contacts are managed. The contact center typically includes one or more online call centers but may include other types of customer contact as well, including e-mail newsletters, postal mail catalogs, Web site inquiries and chats, and the collection of information from customers during in-store purchasing. A contact center is generally part of an enterprise’s overall customer relationship management (CRM).
The market is driven by various end-user industries, such as Telecommunication, BFSI, Government and Public Sector, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, etc. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2763801
Just as modern technology has transformed communication in our personal lives, current digital innovations are completely restructuring the traditional contact center business model— significantly changing the way consumers and businesses communicate. Technology has shifted and heightened consumer expectations in terms of convenience and variety of communication modes.
While improved continuity and disaster recovery are large contributing factors for contact centers’ purpose in turning to the cloud, innovations in cloud technology are also enabling contact centers to create new engagement touchpoints for consumers. Not to mention, cloud-based contact centers offer an increased degree of scalability and integration capabilities, which are unmatched by traditional on-premise contact center models.
The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
According to this study, over the next five years the Contact Center market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 36800 million by 2024, from US$ 27700 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Contact Center business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Contact Center market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Contact Center value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
On-Premise Type
Cloud-based Type
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Telecommunication
BFSI
Government and Public Sector
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Retail and Consumer Goods
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Teleperformance
Alorica
Convergys
Atento S.A
Sykes Enterprises
Arvato
Serco Group
Acticall (Sitel)
Transcom
TeleTech
Concentrix (SYNNEX)
HKT Teleservices
Comdata Group
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Contact Center market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Contact Center market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Contact Center players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Contact Center with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Contact Center submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-contact-center-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Contact Center Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Contact Center Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Contact Center Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Contact Center Segment by Type
2.2.1 On-Premise Type
2.2.2 Cloud-based Type
2.3 Contact Center Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Contact Center Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Contact Center Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Contact Center Segment by Application
2.4.1 Telecommunication
2.4.2 BFSI
2.4.3 Government and Public Sector
2.4.4 Healthcare and Life Sciences
2.4.5 Retail and Consumer Goods
2.4.6 Others
2.5 Contact Center Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Contact Center Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Contact Center Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Contact Center by Players
3.1 Global Contact Center Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Contact Center Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Contact Center Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Contact Center Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Contact Center by Regions
4.1 Contact Center Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Contact Center Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Contact Center Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Contact Center Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Contact Center Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Contact Center Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Contact Center Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Contact Center Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Contact Center Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Contact Center Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Contact Center Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Contact Center by Countries
7.2 Europe Contact Center Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Contact Center Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Contact Center by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Contact Center Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Contact Center Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Contact Center Market Forecast
10.1 Global Contact Center Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Contact Center Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Contact Center Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Contact Center Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Contact Center Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Teleperformance
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Contact Center Product Offered
11.1.3 Teleperformance Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Teleperformance News
11.2 Alorica
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Contact Center Product Offered
11.2.3 Alorica Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Alorica News
11.3 Convergys
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Contact Center Product Offered
11.3.3 Convergys Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Convergys News
11.4 Atento S.A
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Contact Center Product Offered
11.4.3 Atento S.A Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Atento S.A News
11.5 Sykes Enterprises
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Contact Center Product Offered
11.5.3 Sykes Enterprises Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Sykes Enterprises News
11.6 Arvato
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Contact Center Product Offered
11.6.3 Arvato Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Arvato News
11.7 Serco Group
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Contact Center Product Offered
11.7.3 Serco Group Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Serco Group News
11.8 Acticall (Sitel)
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Contact Center Product Offered
11.8.3 Acticall (Sitel) Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Acticall (Sitel) News
11.9 Transcom
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Contact Center Product Offered
11.9.3 Transcom Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Transcom News
11.10 TeleTech
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Contact Center Product Offered
11.10.3 TeleTech Contact Center Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 TeleTech News
11.11 Concentrix (SYNNEX)
11.12 HKT Teleservices
11.13 Comdata Group
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2763801
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155