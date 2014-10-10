Global Industrial Rubber Market is expected to reach USD 38.49 billion by 2025, from USD 26.86 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

In addition, the industrial rubber report also brings into focus the new highs that will be made by the chemical and material industry in the forecast period 2018 – 2025. This market report lends a hand to chemical and material industry by giving actionable market insights and comprehensive market analysis. Industrial rubber report gives explanation about the particular study of the chemical and material industry with respect to market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, competitive analysis and research methodology with excellent tools and techniques. A team of fervent, dynamic and skilled researchers and analysts take efforts with full commitment to provide with an absolute market research report.

Major Market Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global industrial rubber market are LANXESS, US Rubber, TSRC, Nizhnekamskneftekhim , JSR Corporation , LG Chem , Versalis S.p.A. , ZEON Corporation , Ansell, Asahi Kasei Advance Corporation, NISHIKAWA RUBBER CO.,LTD., THAI RUBBER CORPORATION, Companiess.com, Trinseo, versalis.eni.com. Bridgestone, Exxon Mobil Corporation , MICHELIN, Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc., The Dow Chemical Company , Bridgestone Corporation, Cooper Standard Inc., Continental AG, Freudenberg Group, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, HEXPOL AB, Gates Corporation, NOK CORPORATION, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, Eaton, Myers Industries, Inc., Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. among others.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand from the automotive industry

Growing demand in Asia- pacific

Growing demand for eco-friendly rubber

Environmental regulations

Health hazards associated with industrial rubber

Market Segmentation: Global Industrial Rubber Market

The global industrial rubber market is segmented based on type, application, and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global industrial rubber market is segmented into synthetic rubber and natural rubber.

On the basis of application, the global industrial rubber market segmented into automotive, building & construction, industrial manufacturing, polymer modification, wire & cable, electrical & electronics, bitumen modification, and others.

Based on geography, the global industrial rubber market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil .among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global industrial rubber market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of industrial rubber market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

