Chagas Disease Treatment Market Comprehensive Insights, Industry Dynamics, Trends, Challenges, CAGR, Share, Growth Rate and Forecast 2026
Here are the names of top key players which are covered in this report: Humanigen, Inc, Savant HWP, Inc, Bayer AG, Eisai Co., Ltd, Oblita Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc, others
Breakdown Data by Type: Acute Chagas Disease, Chronic Chagas Disease
Breakdown Data by Application: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others
Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:
- Consumption of uncooked food contaminated with feces is propelling g the market growth
- High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
- Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
- Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth
Regional Analysis
North America: US, Canada, Mexico
South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America
Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia
Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel
Research Methodology:
In August 2017, Insud Pharma group received an approval from the FDA for Benznidazole, a nitroimidazole antimicrobial for the treatment of Chagas disease in in pediatric patients 2 to 12 years of age. It also received priority review and orphan drug designation from the FDA. The approval of benznidazole marks an important milestone to bring transformative treatment to patients suffering from Chagas disease.
In March 2017, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED entered into research collaboration with Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) to develop the drugs for Chagas disease and leishmaniasis. This collaboration will improve the access to disease specific novel treatment for neglected tropical diseases including Chagas disease and leishmaniasis.
