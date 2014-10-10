Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a report based on Pharmaceutical industry. The key objective of this report is to highlight various trends and dynamics, new and innovative technology and mergers and acquisitions that are expected to make a positive impact on the overall industry. This Research has provided a comprehensive evaluation of the industry and has shared in-depth information about its various features.

Here are the names of top key players which are covered in this report: Humanigen, Inc, Savant HWP, Inc, Bayer AG, Eisai Co., Ltd, Oblita Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Collaborations Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Astellas Pharma Inc, others

Breakdown Data by Type: Acute Chagas Disease, Chronic Chagas Disease

Breakdown Data by Application: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Consumption of uncooked food contaminated with feces is propelling g the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Regional Analysis

North America: US, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel

Research Methodology:

In August 2017, Insud Pharma group received an approval from the FDA for Benznidazole, a nitroimidazole antimicrobial for the treatment of Chagas disease in in pediatric patients 2 to 12 years of age. It also received priority review and orphan drug designation from the FDA. The approval of benznidazole marks an important milestone to bring transformative treatment to patients suffering from Chagas disease.

In March 2017, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED entered into research collaboration with Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi) to develop the drugs for Chagas disease and leishmaniasis. This collaboration will improve the access to disease specific novel treatment for neglected tropical diseases including Chagas disease and leishmaniasis.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.