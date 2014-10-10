Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a report based on Pharmaceutical industry. The key objective of this report is to highlight various trends and dynamics, new and innovative technology and mergers and acquisitions that are expected to make a positive impact on the overall industry. This Research has provided a comprehensive evaluation of the industry and has shared in-depth information about its various features.

Here are the names of top key players which are covered in this report: Pfizer, Inc, Novartis AG, Amgen, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Mylan N.V, Sanofi , Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc and others

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is drive the market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Prevalence of endocrine tumors is also propelling the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Breakdown Data by Type: Hormonal Therapy, Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy

Breakdown Data by Application: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others

Regional Analysis

North America: US, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel

Research Methodology:

In January 2018, Advanced Accelerator Applications received FDA approval for Lutathera (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate), a radioactive somatostatin receptor acting as a Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy (PRRT), indicated for the treatment of adult patients with gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). This drug also received an Orphan Drug designation by both the US FDA and European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.