Diabetic Gastroparesis Treatment Market Size 2019 | Global Industry Analysis, Top Players Business Strategy, Development Status, Future Plans and Trends by Forecast 2026
Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a report based on Pharmaceutical industry.
Here are the names of top key players which are covered in this report: Theravance Biopharma, Allergan, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Endologic, Evoke Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CINRX, others
Keeping in mind the customer requirement, this finest DIABETIC GASTROPARESIS TREATMENT MARKET research report is constructed with the professional and in-depth study of the industry. Gastroparesis is also called as delayed gastric emptying is condition of abnormal gastric motility which results in slow gastric emptying. Gastroparesis associated with diabetes is known as Diabetic Gastroparesis (DGP). Type 1 and type 2 diabetes can damage the vagus nerve, which controls the muscles of the stomach.
Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:
- Vulnerable diabetic population worldwide is fueling the growth of this market
- Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is drive the market
- Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth
- High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver
- Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market
Breakdown Data by Type: Compensated Gastroparesis, Gastric Failure
Breakdown Data by Application: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others
Breakdown Data by Treatment: Medication, Surgery
Regional Analysis
North America: US, Canada, Mexico
South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America
Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia
Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel
Research Methodology:
In May 2019, Allergan expanded PLEDGE program with a fifth study with relamorelin, a ghrelin agonist being studied for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis (DG). The relamorelin is currently in the phase II/II study. If trial successful it will change treatment paradigms across gastroenterology and improve the millions of people suffering from the debilitating effects of diabetic gastroparesis.
