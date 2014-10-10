Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a report based on Pharmaceutical industry. The key objective of this report is to highlight various trends and dynamics, new and innovative technology and mergers and acquisitions that are expected to make a positive impact on the overall industry. This Research has provided a comprehensive evaluation of the industry and has shared in-depth information about its various features.

Here are the names of top key players which are covered in this report: Theravance Biopharma, Allergan, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Endologic, Evoke Pharma, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CINRX, others

Keeping in mind the customer requirement, this finest DIABETIC GASTROPARESIS TREATMENT MARKET research report is constructed with the professional and in-depth study of the industry. Gastroparesis is also called as delayed gastric emptying is condition of abnormal gastric motility which results in slow gastric emptying. Gastroparesis associated with diabetes is known as Diabetic Gastroparesis (DGP). Type 1 and type 2 diabetes can damage the vagus nerve, which controls the muscles of the stomach.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Vulnerable diabetic population worldwide is fueling the growth of this market

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is drive the market

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

High demand of disease specific novel treatment can also act as a market driver

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Breakdown Data by Type: Compensated Gastroparesis, Gastric Failure

Breakdown Data by Application: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others

Breakdown Data by Treatment: Medication, Surgery

Regional Analysis

North America: US, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel

Research Methodology:

In May 2019, Allergan expanded PLEDGE program with a fifth study with relamorelin, a ghrelin agonist being studied for the treatment of diabetic gastroparesis (DG). The relamorelin is currently in the phase II/II study. If trial successful it will change treatment paradigms across gastroenterology and improve the millions of people suffering from the debilitating effects of diabetic gastroparesis.

