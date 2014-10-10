Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a report based on Pharmaceutical industry. The key objective of this report is to highlight various trends and dynamics, new and innovative technology and mergers and acquisitions that are expected to make a positive impact on the overall industry. This Research has provided a comprehensive evaluation of the industry and has shared in-depth information about its various features.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Vulnerable geriatric population as they are highly prone to develop this condition is drive the market growth

Adoption of unhealthy lifestyle and lack of physical activity can also drive the market growth

Recent launch of product and emerging new market is propelling g the market growth

Availability of alternative treatments can expect to shortfall in the market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation is also known as functional constipation is gastrointestinal disorders characterized by difficult, infrequent or incomplete passage of stool over a prolonged period of time.

Here are the names of top key players which are covered in this report: ALLERGAN, Mallinckrodt plc, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Stock co., ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi, Zydus Cadila, others

Breakdown Data by Type: Normal-transit constipation, Slow-transit constipation and Others

Breakdown Data by Application: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others

Regional Analysis

North America: US, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel

Research Methodology:

In December 2018, Shire Plc a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has received an approval for Motegrity (prucalopride), a serotonin-4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist for the treatment of Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) in adult patient. The approval of Motegrity represents the shifts from standard symptomatic therapies to novel disease specific treatment for patients suffering from this devastating condition

In August 2018, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc out-licensed the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize of Trulance (plecanatide) for the treatment of adults with chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau to Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Stock co., ltd with an upfront payment of USD 12.00 million. The acquisition of Chinese commercialization and development rights will immensely enhance the availability of the novel treatment throughout the China.

