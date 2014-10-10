Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a report based on Medical Devices industry. The key objective of this report is to highlight various trends and dynamics, new and innovative technology and mergers and acquisitions that are expected to make a positive impact on the overall industry. This Research has provided a comprehensive evaluation of the industry and has shared in-depth information about its various features.

Here are the names of top key players which are covered in this report: Sonic Healthcare; Genelex; GENEWIZ; Rxight; 23andMe, Inc.; PGXT; OneOme, LLC; Mako Medical Laboratories, LLC; Myriad Genetics, Inc.; Bayer AG; BGI; others

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Favorable scenario of reimbursement for these tests from the insurance providers is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing demand for personalized therapeutic system and diagnostic tests is expected to drive the growth of the market

Lack of clinical evidence regarding the effectiveness and utility benefits associated with the tests is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Large levels of financial costs associated with these tests is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Pharmacogenetic testing is a diagnostic procedure used for the determination of drug and an individual’s genetic make-up interaction. This test is experiencing high demand as various scientists and researchers have identified the unique reactions between each individuals’ genes and drugs which has resulted in the development of a unique test which can record this interaction and provide valuable insights which is subsequently used for the development of personalized therapeutics.

Breakdown Data by Type: Single Gene Tests, Array-Based Tests, Whole Genome Sequencing & NGS, Whole Exome Sequencing

Breakdown Data by Application: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Mail-Order Pharmacies, Direct-To-Customer Services

Regional Analysis

North America: US, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel

Research Methodology:

In January 2019, 23andMe, Inc. announced the availability of pharmacogenomics test which will be commercially available without the need for any prescriptions. This test will help provide patients and physicians with better knowledge and identification services into genes of an individual. Although, FDA has approved this test they have also issued a statement regarding not basing their treatment options on the test results

In May 2017, Oxford Gene Technology announced that had agreed to be acquired by Sysmex Corporation. This acquisition will allow for complete integration of Oxford’s genetic analysis technologies and expertise which will help enhance the position of Sysmex Corporation globally. Oxford Gene Technology will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sysmex

