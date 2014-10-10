Hidradenitis Suppurativa Treatment Market Trends 2019 | Growth by Top Companies: AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, TARGET PharmaSolutions, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd, Abbott

Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a report based on Pharmaceutical industry. The key objective of this report is to highlight various trends and dynamics, new and innovative technology and mergers and acquisitions that are expected to make a positive impact on the overall industry.  This Research has provided a comprehensive evaluation of the industry and has shared in-depth information about its various features.

Here are the names of top key players which are covered in this report: AbbVie Inc., Novartis AG, TARGET PharmaSolutions, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd, Abbott, ALLERGAN, AstraZeneca, others

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

  • Prevailing cases of various skin disorders will drive the growth of this market
  • Ongoing clinical trials along with introduction of new treatment options will boost the market growth
  • Environmental changes due to global warming has increased the skin diseases and is contributing as one of the growth factor
  • High cost of therapy along with chances of side-effects can also hamper the market growth
  • Development of drug resistance to many agents used for treatment of Hidradenitis suppurativa can impede the growth of this market also disturbs the market growth

Breakdown Data by Type: Medication, Surgery and Others

Breakdown Data by Application: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others

Regional Analysis

North America: US, Canada, Mexico
South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America
Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia
Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel

Research Methodology:

In June 2019, InflaRx reported the outcomes of the international SHINE phase IIb  study conducted for safety and efficacy study of IFX-1, a first-in-class anti-human complement factor C5a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). Approximately more than 150 people are treated with this drug during the clinical study period

In March 2019, AbbVie Inc. and Eisai Co., Ltd received additional approval for Humira, an anti-TNF-α monoclonal antibody for treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) in Japan. The efficacy and safety studies of humira have shown positive results towards management of hidradenitis suppurativa. With the additional approval, Humira will be the first biological treatment for HS in japan after US and EU

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

