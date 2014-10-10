Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a report based on Medical Devices industry. The key objective of this report is to highlight various trends and dynamics, new and innovative technology and mergers and acquisitions that are expected to make a positive impact on the overall industry. This Research has provided a comprehensive evaluation of the industry and has shared in-depth information about its various features.

The 3D-PRINTED ORGANS MARKET data covered in the report will give the reader a comprehensive understanding of the market as well as the major players in terms of production and the regions with high demand and supply. Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Organovo Holdings Inc., Modern Meadow, Poietis, REGEMAT 3D S.L., Cellbricks, Nano3D Biosciences, Inc., Medprin Regenerative Medical Technologies Co., Ltd, EnvisionTEC, nScrypt, Advanced Solutions, Inc., Digilab Inc., TeVido BioDevices, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K. and CELLINK GLOBAL among others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing geriatric population as this population is more prone towards surgical treatments and procedures which may boost the market in the forecast period

Government investments in 3D printing projects is also contributing to the growth of this market

High risk associated with 3D-printed organs is expected to hinder the market in the forecast period

High cost of 3D organs can decrease the usage may hamper the growth of the market

Organ Type (Kidney, Liver, Heart, Cornea, Bones),

Technology (Magnetic Levitation, Inkjet Based, Syringe Based, Laser Based, Others),

End User (Hospitals, Research Centers/Laboratories, Medical Collages, Others)

The 3D-PRINTED ORGANS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

3D-Printed Organs Market: Competitive Rivalry

Global 3D-printed organs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 3D-printed organs market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April, 2019 Tel Aviv University Israel has developed 3D printed heart with blood vessels for the creation of heart complete with blood vessels and human tissue. The development will help market to grow in the future as the development will increase possibilities for 3D printed heart transplants

In November 2018, CELLINK AB acquired Dispendix GmbH. This acquisition helped the company by enabling Dispendix’s technology implementation in CELLINK’s bio printing applications and it will also help to increase the dispensing rate of bioink in 3D printers and provide efficient printing capabilities

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the 3D-Printed Organs market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting 3D-Printed Organs market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

