This market is expected to rise with a healthy CAGR of 10.85% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- RLDatix, Verge Solutions, LLC, RiskQual, QUANTROS, INC., Clarity Group, Inc., Conduent, Inc, Prista Corporation, The Patient Safety Company, Ncontracts, Med-IQ, Inc., MetricStream Inc., IQVIA, Health Catalyst, Smartgate Solutions Ltd., Salus Global Corporation, Covance Inc., BD among others.

Utilizes Powerful Tools and Methodologies-: The Patient Risk Management and Safety market has been evaluated and analyzed utilizing various powerful market research tool and methodologies such as SWOT analysis, income feasibility analysis, PEST analysis and PORTER’s Five Forces analysis. These tools analyze the competitive forces prevailing in the market which somehow affects the market growth.

Performs Competitive Analysis: The Patient Risk Management and Safety report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections also acts as a market driver

Increasing government initiatives for the improvement of patient safety and patient outcomes also boosts the market growth

Rising focus on improving patient outcomes can also accelerate the growth of this market

Dearth of skilled IT professionals; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

High cost of the software also hampers the market growth

Conducts Overall PATIENT RISK MANAGEMENT AND SAFETY Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Solutions (Infection Prevention Management, Surveillance Management, Risk Management, Audit Management, Claims Management, Incident Reporting, Others),

Component (Software, Services),

End User (Hospitals, Long-Term Care Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Pharmacies, and Other)

The PATIENT RISK MANAGEMENT AND SAFETY report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

One of the important factors in Patient Risk Management and Safety Market report is the competitive analysis. The report covers all the key parameters such as product innovation, market strategies of the key players, market share, revenue generation, latest research and development, and market expert views.

Patient Risk Management and Safety Market: Competitive Rivalry

Global patient risk management and safety market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of patient risk management and safety market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Sciformix Corporation (A Subsidiary of Covance Inc.) has launched a platform of new technology which can offer end-to-end solutions for safety & risk management. This expansion will help to overcome the unmet technology services for their life sciences customers

In July 2018, RL Solutions merged with Datix Limited. Datix Limited is a leading provider of healthcare quality and patient safety software. By this partnership the company will be able create a greater impact on patient safety all over the world

