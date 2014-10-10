Artificial Turf Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Artificial Turf Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Shaw Industries, Victoria PLC, Act Global, SIS Pitches, Tigerturf, Matrix Turf, AstroTurf, Nurteks Hali, LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A., Sportlink among others.

Global artificial turf market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR of 10.32% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to high uses of artificial turf in sports pitches due to its high durability, superior quality, low maintenance, virtual appeal, eco-friendly attribute and all weather utility.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-artificial-turf-market

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing demand of artificial turf in sports venues due to less usage of water and pesticides helps to propel the market growth

Increase in the number of sports arenas can increase the market growth

High surface temperature of artificial turf is expected to restrict the market growth

Health and environmental impact of artificial grass hinder the market growth

High cost of artificial turf hamper the growth of this market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global artificial turf market are Tarkett, Sport Group, Tencate grass, SiS Pitches, Dow, DuPont de Nemours, Inc, Shaw Industries, Victoria PLC, Act Global, SIS Pitches, Tigerturf, Matrix Turf, AstroTurf, Nurteks Hali, LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A., Sportlink among others.

Segmentation:

By Material (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyamides),

(Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyamides), By Infill Material (Petroleum-Based Infills, Sand Infill, Plant-Based Infills),

(Petroleum-Based Infills, Sand Infill, Plant-Based Infills), By Application (Sports, Leisure, Landscaping, Airports, Balconies, Others),

(Sports, Leisure, Landscaping, Airports, Balconies, Others), By Height/Pile Depth (6mm, 20mm, 30mm, 37mm, 45mm),

(6mm, 20mm, 30mm, 37mm, 45mm), By Pile Density (Low, Medium, High), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Others),

(Low, Medium, High), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Others), Based on the geography (North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle east and Africa, Europe)

Competitive Landscape:

Global artificial turf market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of artificial turf market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Get Detailed TOC with Tables and Figures at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-artificial-turf-market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Potential Held by the Report:

Recent industry trends and developments

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the trocars market

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the “Artificial Turf Market” and its commercial landscape

To understand the future outlook and prospects for market analysis and forecast 2018-2025.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com