Global Coronary Stents Market By Type (Dual Therapy Stent, Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold, Drug Eluting Stent (DES) (Paclitaxel, Limus-Based Drugs), Bio-Engineered Stent, Bare Metal Stent), Absorption Rate (Slow-Absorption DES, Fast-Absorption (DES)), Material (Stainless Steel, Cobalt Alloy Metal, Gold, Tantalum, Nitinol, Polymers), Rate (Slow-Absorption Stents, Fast-Absorption Stents), Application (Coronary Artery Disease, Peripheral Artery Disease), End-User (Hospitals, Cardiac Centers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Coronary Stents Market

Global Coronary Stents Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 7.76 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Global Coronary Stents Market

A small mesh like elastic tube composed of metal like cobalt alloy or stainless steel that attaches onto small balloons and opens inside the artery to support the vessel wall and facilitates the blood flow is known as a Stent.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 17.9 million people die which accounts for 31% of all deaths worldwide, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand by supplier side and parent side due to convenience during medicine intake will drive the market.

Increase in diabetic population, increased consumption of alcohol, rising obese population, increase in hypertension, aging population are the main drivers of the market.

Market Restraints

Non-availability for the middle class people due to pricing of the stents is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Complications associated with implantation of stents is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

On 6th January, 2017, Abbott has completed its $25 billion acquisition of St. Jude Medical, the healthcare company announced. The merger melds St. Jude’s strength in heart failure devices, catheters and defibrillators with St. Jude’s prowess in coronary intervention value repair. St. Jude bolstered its heart failure business a little over a year ago with the purchase of Thoratec for USD 3 billion.

In February 2017, PRO-Kinetic Energy Cobalt Chromium Bare-Metal Stent of Biotronik received FDA approval for treating coronary artery blockage. This novel medical device which has already been used to treat more than 650,000 patients worldwide.

Competitive Analysis: Global Coronary Stents Market

Global coronary stents market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of coronary stents market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Coronary Stents Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the coronary stents market are Abbott (US), Boston SciTech Inc. (US), Minvasys (France), Medinol Ltd (Israel), iVascular SLU (Spain), Elixir Medical Corporation (US), Inspire MD Inc. (Israel), STENTYS SA (France), Hexacath (France), Medtronic (US), Andramed GmbH (Germany), Cardinal Health (US), ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL (Hong Kong), Eurocor Tech GmbH (Germany), Comed B.V. (Netherlands), Endocor GmbH (Germany), MicroPort Scientific Corporation (China), Amaranth Medical, Inc. (Singapore), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Degania Silicone Ltd. (Israel), Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (IN), InSitu Technologies Inc. (US), AlviMedica (Turkey), Biotronik SE & Co. KG (Germany), amg International GmbH (Ireland), Arthesys (France), Lepu Medical (China), Translumina Therapeutics (Germany), among other companies.

Research Methodology: Global Coronary Stents Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of coronary stents market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

