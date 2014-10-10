Global Bioinformatics Market By Industry (Molecular Medicine, Drug Development, Clinical Diagnostics, Agriculture, Forensic, Animal, Academics & Research, Environmental, Gene Therapy), Product Type (Sequencing Platforms, Knowledge Management Tools, Bioinformatics Software), Sector (Medical Biotechnology, Academics, Animal Biotechnology, Agricultural Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Forensic Biotechnology) Application (Preventive Medicine, Molecular Medicine, Genomics, Drug Development, Transcriptomics, Others), Services (Data Analysis, Sequencing, Database integration, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Bioinformatics Market

Global Bioinformatics Market is expected to reach USD 26.33 billion by 2026 from USD 7.76 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.5% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Bioinformatics Market

A science which is a combination of biology and information technology, connects biological data with techniques for storing information, distributing, and analyzing to support different areas of scientific research, including biomedicine known as Bioinformatics. It applies tools for database creation, data management, data warehousing, data mining, and others.

Market Drivers

Increasing government initiatives and funding will drive the growth of the market.

Growing use of bioinformatics in drug discovery and bio-markers development processes.

Market Restraints

Shortage of trained research personnel required for proper use of bioinformatics toolsis expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Non-availability of platforms to integrate large data sets produced by bioinformatics is expected to offset the growth of this market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, The HANS-GINS Indxx Healthcare Innovation Ucits ETF will focus on developments in sectors including bioinformatics, bioengineering, genome sequencing, healthcare trackers, nanotechnology, neuroscience, robotics and medical devices.

In March 2017, Agilent Technologies Inc. introduced its first comparative genomic hybridization (CGH) assay which will be used for diagnostic purposes: the GenetiSureDx Postnatal Assay. This will help the clinical geneticists to detect genetic anomalies early with more accuracy as compared to than traditional methods.

Competitive Analysis: Global Bioinformatics Market

Global bioinformatics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bioinformatics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Bioinformatics Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the bioinformatics market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Illumina Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN (Netherlands), BGI (China), Wuxi NextCODE (China), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Waters Corporation (US), Sophia Genetics (Switzerland), Partek (US), DNASTAR (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), DNAnexus, Inc. (US), Genebio (Switzerland), ASEBIO (Spain), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), abm Inc.(Canada) a few among others.

Research Methodology: Global Bioinformatics Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of bioinformatics market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

