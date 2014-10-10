Accounts receivable automation is the software used to automate the process of account receivable activity. Enterprises are seeking a method to reduce the burden of the payment process, and this software helps to make a process simplifier that boosting demands for the account receivable automation market. Growing digitalization, automation in the enterprises. Also, it needs to reduce operational costs and increase the efficiency of enterprises; this factor is the growing demand for the accounts receivable automation market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global accounts receivable automation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The accounts receivable automation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The List of Key Companies:

1. Bottomline Technologies

2. Comarch

3. Esker

4. Highradius

5. Kofax

6. Oracle

7. Sage

8. SAP

9. Workday

10. Zoho

Account receivable automation software helps companies to optimize their invoicing and payment processes. This software is more effective than the manual method. Additionally, the primary function of the account receivable automation includes monitoring, reporting, communication, and email invoice owing to that the adoption of accounts receivable automation market rising across the globe. Accounts receivable automation increases the cash flow, reduce labor cost, and improve customer relationship this factor boosting demand for the accounts receivable automation market. A growing number of the organization, banking sector, financial services, healthcare, retailers, and among others, are expected to drive the growth of the accounts receivable automation market.

The global accounts receivable automation market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical. On the basis of component the market is segmented as software, services. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium-size enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented as energy and utilities, BFSI, consumer goods and retail, healthcare, IT and telecom, others.

The report aims to provide an overview of accounts receivable automation market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global accounts receivable automation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading accounts receivable automation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the accounts receivable automation market.The report analyzes factors affecting accounts receivable automation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the accounts receivable automation market in these regions.

