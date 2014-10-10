Report Summary: (2019-2026)

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers FNA GROUP; Emerson Electric Co; Revive Power Washing; Kärcher India; Generac Power Systems, Inc.; AR North America; DEWALT; STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.; CRAFTSMAN.; Ryobi; Snow Joe, LLC.; Troy-Bilt LLC; Vortex Industries Inc.; Northern Tool + Equipment; MI-T-M Corporation; Annovi Reverberi Spa; Alkota Cleaning Systems.; Lavorwash Australia Pty Ltd; Greenworks Tools; Generac Power Systems, Inc.; among others.

Description

Global pressure washer market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing cleaning sector and rising number of vehicles worldwide is the factor for the market growth.

A pressure washer is a hydraulic high-pressure sprayer used to clean loose paint, mold, dust, mud, grime, and dirt from structures and items like cars, houses, and concrete surfaces. They have the ability to increase the production and efficiency of the equipment. It is essential that the supply of water is sufficient for the pressure washer linked to it, because water scarcity can cause cavitation and damage to the pump elements. This pressure washer can be gas based, fuel based, and electric based. Pressure washer usually consists of a high- pressure hose, trigger- gun style switch, and a motor.

Segmentation of the market

By Product Type (Electric Based, Gas Based, Fuel Based),

Application (Car Washer, Garden Washer, Home Exterior Washer, Industrial),

Output (1500 – 1750 psi, 1800 – 2000 psi, 2000 – 3000 psi, 3000 – 4200 psi),

End- User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Agricultural)

Geographical landscape covered in the report

This PRESSURE WASHER report covers a geographical landscape including the region like North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Other vital key regions are also taken into account while developing this report.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising awareness about the advantages of pressure washer will accelerate the market growth

Growing demand from residential sector also acts as market driver

Increasing adoption of substitute cleaning method will hamper the market growth

High noise emission by industrial pressure washer is also expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, MUC-OFF announced the launch of their first pressure washer premium 1200W carbon brush motor which is designed especially for the motorbikes and bicycles. Each part of the gun and lance of the washer is covered in a soft touch matte-black finish to reduce the risk of potential harm if the nozzle accidentally knocks on a bike. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rising demand of the customer

In November 2015, Nilfisk Group announced the acquisition of Hydro Tek, Inc. which will help the company to enhance their market reach. By combining both the companies, the Nilfisk will be able to increase the commercial high pressure washer business in America. They will also be able to expand their product offerings and solidify their market position

