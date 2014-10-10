Report Summary: (2019-2026)

Description

A lyophilized powder is a powder which is produced by freeze- drying. Lyophilisation is a freeze-drying method that eliminates water from a substance after it is frozen and put under a vacuum. There main function is to prevent contamination and enhance stability. They have the ability to increase the shelf life of the product.

Segmentation of the market

By Types (Microbial, Animal, Plants),

Application (Food, Feed, Soap, Pharmaceutical)

Geographical landscape covered in the report

North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

They have the ability to maintain the quality, nutritional value and taste of the food which will enhance the market growth

Increasing application of lyophilized powder also propel the growth of this market

High cost of lyophilized powder restricts the market growth

Freezed foods often consume almost as much space as fresh foods which will also hamper the market growth

Lack of knowledge among population about the preparation of freeze dried foods is another factor restricting the growth of this market in the forecast period Major Points Covered in

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Xellia Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of their Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection. This will help the company to sell 1 g and 10 g of Vancomycin from their vertically integrated supply chain. This will expand their product portfolio and provide the patient with anti-infective treatments

In November 2018, Argonaut Manufacturing Services announced the acquisition of LyoGen LLC. The services of LyoGen include lyophilized products in special, proprietary formats, including microbeads, LyoDose beads, deposition, and bulk products supplied in vials and powder formats. This acquisition will help the company to expand their lyophilization capabilities

