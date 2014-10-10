Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a report based on Material and packaging industry. The key objective of this report is to highlight various trends and dynamics, new and innovative technology and mergers and acquisitions that are expected to make a positive impact on the overall industry. This Research has provided a comprehensive evaluation of the industry and has shared in-depth information about its various features.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Avery Dennison Corporation, Sigma Technologies Int’l, LLC, Cosmo Films Ltd., Jindal Poly Films Ltd., Perlen Packaging, Honeywell International Inc, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., TAGHLEEF INDUSTRIES GROUP, Klöckner Pentaplast, Amcor plc, Celplast Metallized Products, others

Global Ultra-high Barrier Films Market: Segment Analysis

By Material Type (Plastic, Aluminium Oxide, Other),

Packaging Format (Bags, Pouches, Tray Lidding Films, Forming Webs, Wrapping Films, Blister Pack Base Webs),

End- User (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Electronic Devices, Medical Devices, Agriculture, Chemicals, Other),

Barrier Material (Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol, Polyvinylidene Chloride, Polyamide, Polyethylene Naphthalate, Micro fibrillated Cellulose, Aluminium, Aluminum Oxide, Silicon Oxide)

Unique structure of the report

Ultra-high barrier films are specially designed films which establish a barrier so that they can physically limit the passage of any molecules or compounds. They are usually made of materials such as aluminium, plastic and others. There main function is to provide protection against moisture and oxygen ingress. They safeguard the product with a small permeation rate and retain its integrity. They are widely used in applications such as electronic devices, medical devices, chemicals among others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing popularity of ready- to- eat food will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Rising disposable income will also propel the growth of this market

Risk associated with the performance due to presence of pinholes in aluminum foil is the major factor restricting the growth of this market in the forecast period

Environmental concerns related to degradation and recycling challenges hinders the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In February 2019, Honeywell announced the launch of their new thermoformable barrier film for pharmaceutical packaging Aclar Accel. The thermoforming component promotes a method of production in which heat and pressure are applied to a material to create a particular shape. This will help the pharmaceutical company by decreasing their operational cost and will provide high quality protection to their drugs

