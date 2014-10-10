Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a report based on food and Beverages industry. The key objective of this report is to highlight various trends and dynamics, new and innovative technology and mergers and acquisitions that are expected to make a positive impact on the overall industry. This Research has provided a comprehensive evaluation of the industry and has shared in-depth information about its various features.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Almarai, Gebrüder Woerle Ges.m.b.H, Saputo Inc., SARGENTO FOODS INC, Mondelēz International, Arla Foods amba, Fonterra Co-operative Group, SAVENCIA SA, The Kraft Heinz Company, BEL , Lactalis American Group, Inc., DAIRY FARMERS OF AMERICA, Emmi Group, Friesland Campina, Parag Milk Foods , others

Global Cheese Market: Segment Analysis

By Source (Sheep Milk, Cow Milk, Goat Milk, Buffalo Milk),

Type (Processed Cheese, Natural Cheese),

Format (Slices, Diced/Cubes, Shredded, Blocks, Spreads, Liquid, Others),

Product (Cheddar, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Feta, Roquefort, Others),

Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Food Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Others)

Unique structure of the report

Global cheese market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.31% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising westernization food consumption pattern along with the increasing urbanization.

Cheese comprises 27% of protein, 33% of fat, 4% of minerals and 35% of water. It is a source of calcium as well as vitamins available in many several flavors which makes our teeth and bones strong. On the basis of production method the cheese is classified into soft cheese, hard cheese, semi-hard cheese, processed cheese and others. The price of cheese is anticipated to decrease, due to the increasing supply of fat solids.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising quick service restaurants (QSRs) in developing region also fuel the market in the forecast period

The growth of the organized retail sector is boosting the market growth

High rates of obesity among people will restrict the growth of the market in the forecast period

Unhealthy ingredients and additives in processed cheese also hampers the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In December 2018, Friesland Campina had acquired Best Cheese Corporation USA to fulfill the customer’s requirements. This acquisition will help to expand and strengthen their cheese business across the globe

In July 2018, Parag Milk Foods Ltd had introduced a product consisting taste of chocolate in the form of cheese called “Go Chocolate Cheese”. The company also offered the cheese with desi flavors such as spice, garlic as well as mint. With this launch the company will increase its product portfolio and profit margin in the market

