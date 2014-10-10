Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a report based on Food and beverages industry. The key objective of this report is to highlight various trends and dynamics, new and innovative technology and mergers and acquisitions that are expected to make a positive impact on the overall industry. This Research has provided a comprehensive evaluation of the industry and has shared in-depth information about its various features.

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include TPS Rental Systems Ltd IBC Containers, HOYER GmbH, Arlington Packaging (Rental) Limited, CHEP, Berry Global Inc., Bulk Lift International, LLC, Conitex Sonoco, GLOBAL-PAK, INC, Greif, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., SYSPAL Ltd., DS Smith, Plymouth Industries, Pensteel Ltd., SIA FLEXITANKS among others.

Global Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Market: Segment Analysis

By Product Type (RIBCs (Rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers) and FIBCs (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers),

Grade (Type A, Type B, Type C, Type D and Food Grade),

Material (Plastic and Metal),

End-Use (Food & Beverage, Agriculture, Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Paints, Inks & Dyes, Pharmaceuticals, Textile, Building & Construction, Others)

Unique structure of the report

Global intermediate bulk containers (IBC) market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the strong growth in the preference for flexible packaging solutions over rigid counterparts.

An intermediate bulk container is a vessel which is used for storage. It is a pallet, mounted industrial grade reusable container which can be used for storing and transporting bulk liquids and powders. There are three types of IBC’s like rigid, folding and flexible. The application of IBC is in the transportation sector to store chemicals, solvents, pharmaceuticals and others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing industrial packaging market due to rise in international trade and requirement for cost effective bulk packaging drives the market growth

Beverage industries are rapidly switching to IBCs is another driver for the growth of this market

Fluctuations in raw materials prices is hampering the market growth

Installation of specified liners is done in through sewing it inside the fabric of the containers; resulting in the container only being capable of used for a single type of material rather than various contents. This factor is expected to act as a restraint in the growth of this market

Competitive Landscape:

In January 2019, BP Polymers launched Kortrax Barrier Resin for Baritainer HDPE drums, jerry cans, plastic bottles and intermediate bulk containers (IBC). The products will offer a unique and proven mono-layer HDPE barrier container technology to solve the customer requirements

In January 2019, Mondi, the global packaging and paper group, expanded its business by investing in Styria (Austria) plant to further boost its ability so that they can offer clean, safe and eco-friendly liners for flexible intermediate bulk containers. It will help the company to extend their product portfolio and serve the customers in a better way

