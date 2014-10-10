Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a report based on food and beverages industry. The key objective of this report is to highlight various trends and dynamics, new and innovative technology and mergers and acquisitions that are expected to make a positive impact on the overall industry. This Research has provided a comprehensive evaluation of the industry and has shared in-depth information about its various features.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Creative Enzymes., CHANGSHA NATUREWAY, NUTRITECH, Enzyme Development Corporation, Advanced Enzyme Technologies., ENZYBEL GROUP, Food State, Krishna Enzytech Pvt. Ltd, URSAPHARM Arzneimittel GmbH, Nanning Pangbo Biological Engineering Co Ltd., Great Food Group of Companies., S.I. Biozyme, Senthil Group of Companies, Shri Sai Agro Equipments Pvt.Ltd., Biolaxi Corporation., others

Global Bromelain Market: Segment Analysis

By Source (Stem, Fruits),

Type (1,200 GDU/g, 2,000 GDU/g, 2,500 GDU/g, Others),

Application (Dietary Supplements, Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Others)

Unique structure of the report

Global bromelain market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness of people regarding several health benefits of bromelain.

Bromelain is an enzyme that is obtained from pineapple stem and fruit. Its implementation has increased its prominence in the food & beverages, pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. Various technological developments have significantly enhanced the manufacturing grades and bromelain quality. Proteinase manufacturers purification policies combined with measures taken to preserve the quality from chemical industrialization are probable to stimulate the bromelain market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Continuous and rapidly rising consumer demand for processed meat and ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meat dishes is a driver for the market

Low manufacturing cost and cheap labour will propel the market growth

Lack of awareness about the benefits of bromelain in emerging economies is one factor expected to obstruct the market growth

Harmful side effects of bromelain can restrain the growth of the market in the forecast period

Competitive Landscape:

In December 2016, MediWound announced that it had received U.S. Patent for MWPC003. It will enable the various enzymatic treatments of connective tissue diseases such as Dupuytren’s contracture, Peyronie’s disease and scar treatment. This patent will enable the company with the opportunities to monetize its assets and increase its revenue

In May 2016, Dixie Brands Inc. launched Aceso daily powder. It is the first cannabinoid drink mix. With this launch of Aceso daily powder which is boosted with all-natural vitamins, delicious and terpenes drink, Dixie expanded its Aceso line of products.

At the Last, Bromelain industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

