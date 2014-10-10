Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a report based on electronics and semiconductors industry. The key objective of this report is to highlight various trends and dynamics, new and innovative technology and mergers and acquisitions that are expected to make a positive impact on the overall industry. This Research has provided a comprehensive evaluation of the industry and has shared in-depth information about its various features.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include Amer Sports, Cosco (India) Limited, Nortus Fitness, Sunsai sports & fitness, Anson Sports, Technogym, Shandong Baodelong Fitness Co.,Ltd, BODYCRAFT, Precor Incorporated, Into Wellness., MANGOGYMEQUIPMENT.COM GUANGZHOU MANGO FITNESS CO.,LTD; Zest Fitness, others

Global Cardio Equipment Market: Segment Analysis

By Type (Treadmill, Fitness Car, Dynamic Cycling, Climbing Machines, Others),

Application (Gym, School, Community, Sports Center, Other)

Unique structure of the report

Cardio exercises are those exercises which are done for heart and lungs and they usually increase and decrease the heart rate and also expand the lung capacity. There main function is to make them stronger so that efficiency of the body can be improved. Strong cardio vascular system will provide more oxygen to the cells in the body and will help the body to burn more fat during the exercise. Some of the common types of the cardio equipment are dynamic cycling, climbing machine, treadmill, fitness car and others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Rising disposable income will also enhance the growth of this market

Growing corporate wellness programs also acts as a market driver

High cost of the equipment will restrict the market growth

Growth in used fitness equipment market also accelerates the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In March 2019, EnergyFit announced the launch of their new training machine Ski-Row Air+Pwr which is a dual function high intensity interval training machine. Its space saving design and flexibility make it an ideal choice for all kind of fitness facilities. It is specially designed for skiing and rowing only workouts. This launch will help the gym professionals to provide the benefits of two exercises in a single machine

