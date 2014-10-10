Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR and Growing at a Significant Rate in the Forecast Period 2018-2025

According to the International Trade Administration, the total personal care and cosmetic market was estimated around USD 3.4 billion. With consumption imported is around 70%. It was estimated by 2018 there will huge prospects Australia’s personal care and cosmetics markets. The overall market is estimated to grow by 4% per annum in 2017 and 2018. Australia’s average annual spend on cosmetic is USD 146 compared to USD 223 in japan and USD 139 in U.S.

Sample PDF of Report at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cosmetic-pigments-and-dyes-market

Rise in the Use of Anti-Aging Skin Care Products

Cosmetics assume an essential part in upgrading one’s inborn excellence and physical highlights. Men are likewise progressively utilizing beauty care products in their everyday routine including different sorts of aromas and antiperspirants. . According to European government facial makeup segment is expected to have significant market share of 33.9% with growth rate 5.0% followed by eye makeup segment with 5.5% growth rate with market share of 18.3% by the end of 2025

Major Players:

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are by

BASF SE,

Clariant,

Chem India Pigments,

Dayglo Color,

Eckart,

Elemental Srl,

Geotech,

Kobo Products,

Koel Colours,

Kolortek LANXESS,

Li Pigments,

Merck Performance Materials ,

Miyoshi Kasei,

Nihon Koken Kogyo,

Nubiola Neelikon ,

Sandream Impact,

Sensient,

Cosmetic Technologies ,

Sun Chemical,

Sudarshan ,

Toshiki Pigment,

Toyal Europea,

Venator Materials PLC. and others.

For More Inquiry Contact us at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-cosmetic-pigments-and-dyes-market

Key Points: Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market

In 2017, the global cosmetic pigments and dyes market is dominated by BASF SE, Clariant, Chem India Pigments, Dayglo Color, Eckart, Elemental Srl, Geotech, Kobo Products, Koel Colours, Kolortek LANXESS, Li Pigments, Merck Performance Materials , Miyoshi Kasei, Nihon Koken Kogyo, Nubiola Neelikon , Sandream Impact, Sensient, Cosmetic Technologies , Sun Chemical, Sudarshan , Toshiki Pigment, Toyal Europea, Venator Materials PLC. and others

In 2018, organic pigments is expected to dominate the Global cosmetic pigment & dyes market with 73.7% market share and is expected to reach USD 956.66 million by 2025, growing with a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Inorganic pigments is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 287.41 million in 2025 from USD 163.93 million in 2017

Market Segmentation:

The global cosmetic pigments and dyes market is segmented based on elemental composition, type, application and technology. In 2018, organic pigments segment is valued to rule with the highest market share in the forecast period. An organic pigment is segmented on the basis of elemental composition into lakes, toners and true pigments. An inorganic pigment is segmented on the basis of elemental composition into white pigments, iron oxide, chromium dioxide, mica, ultramarines and others. Dyes is segmented on the basis of type into reactive dyes, disperse dyes, vat dyes and others. Pigment is segmented on the basis of type into special effect pigments, surface treated pigments, nano pigments and natural colorants. Facial makeup is segmented on the basis of application into powder, foundation and brushers. Eye makeup is segmented on the basis of application into eye liner, eye shadow and mascara. A lip product is segmented on the basis of application into lip stick, lip gloss and lip liner. Nail products is segmented on the basis of application into nail polish, nail treatment. Others are segmented on the basis of application into toothpaste, hair shampoo & conditioner and sunless tanning products. Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Access Free Detailed Table of Content at https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-cosmetic-pigments-and-dyes-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com