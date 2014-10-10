Global Automatic Emergency Braking Market Major Competitors Autoliv Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Magna International Inc, Mobileye, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., DENSO CORPORATION., Daimler AG, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Mercedes-Benz, AB Volvo, Siemens, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Hyundai Motor Company, Groupe PSA. and Many Others

Global Automatic Emergency Braking Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of automatic emergency braking market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Global Automatic Emergency Braking Market is expected to rise to register a healthy CAGR of 14.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing car sales and rising average vehicle life are factors for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness about the passenger safety is driving the growth of this market

Technological development in autonomous and semi- autonomous vehicles is driving the market growth

Stringent government regulation related to road safety will also propel the market growth

Increasing road accidents worldwide is also acting as a driver for this market

Automatic emergency braking is used in vehicles which is used to alert driver about any crash with another vehicles so that they can avoid any accident. They have the ability to detect any critical situation early and if driver is not able to apply brake immediately, these AEB systems have the ability to apply brake automatically so that they can decrease the severity of the crash. Forward collision warning, crash imminent braking and dynamic brake support are some of the technology used in this technology. Some of the common types of AEB are high speed AEB system, low speed AEB system and pedestrian AEB system. Increasing traffic incidents worldwide is major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Global Automatic Emergency Braking Market

By Brake (Disc, Drum),

Vehicle (ICE, Electric &Hybrid Vehicle),

Technology (Crash Imminent Braking, Dynamic Brake Support, Forward Collision Warning),

Type (Low Speed AEB System, High Speed AEB System, Pedestrians AEB System),

Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, ZF Friedrichshafen AG announced that they have acquired WABCO so that together they can create better integrated mobility system for commercial vehicles. This acquisition will help the company to expand their business worldwide and provide safe and automated mobility solutions to the customers and will also help them to expand their commercial vehicle division in vehicle dynamics control.

In December 2017, ADAS ONE, Inc. announced the launch of their autonomous emergency brake (AEB) system which is based on deep learning AI technology. This new AEB is specially designed to prevent accidents and it can be used by the vehicles which are already in used. It also will alert the driver whenever the distance between the preceding vehicle and sensor decreases.

Market Restraints:

High price of the automatic emergency braking system will restrain the market growth

Lack of skilled road management bodies will also hamper the market growth

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

