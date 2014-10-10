Global Acromegaly Drug Market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR of 5.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed in increase in awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients, increasing prevalence of growth hormone disorders and high expenditure in healthcare sector.

Acromegaly is a rare hormonal disorder also known as gigantism. It occurs when pituitary gland releases excessive growth hormone in the body due to the tumor formation in the pituitary gland. This abnormal production of growth hormone results in the bone enlargement. It mainly affects the geriatric population.

According to the article published in the BioMed Central Ltd , it is estimated that total incidence population of acromegaly is around 40 to 70 cases per million worldwide. and the prevelance is upto 100 to 130 per million. Hence with this growing cases of acromegaly worldwide will enhance the demand of the market.

Key Developments in the Market

In June 2018, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals received an award of USD 1.30 mm from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to fund the research and development of CRN00808 for the treatment of acromegaly which will help to advance potential treatment for the patients suffering from acromegaly.

In December 2014, Novartis AG received the FDA’s approval for Signifor (pasireotide) which is a somatostatin receptor agonist. This drug is used for the treatment of acromegalic patients untreated with surgery.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global acromegaly drug market are:-

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited,

Novartis AG,

Chiasma, Inc,

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals,

Peptron,

Co.LTD,

Silence Therapeutic,

Strongbridge Biopharma plc,

Amryt Pharma plc,

Foresee Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd,

Ipsen Pharma,

Enesi,

ALLERGAN,

Bausch Health,

Pfizer Inc,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc,

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.,

Smiths Medical, Inc.,

Rocket Medical plc.,

Novo Nordisk A/S,

Sanofi,

Medtronic and few among others.

Global acromegaly drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global acromegaly drug market for global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

