Data Bridge Market Research has recently published a report based on material and packaging industry. The key objective of this report is to highlight various trends and dynamics, new and innovative technology and mergers and acquisitions that are expected to make a positive impact on the overall industry. This Research has provided a comprehensive evaluation of the industry and has shared in-depth information about its various features.

In addition, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

The Major players profiled in this report include 3M, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co.,Ltd., Carborundum Universal Limited, Guangdong CHANWAY INDUSTRIAL Co., Ltd., Eagle Superabrasives, VSM AG, TOYODA VAN MOPPES LTD, SUPER ABRASIVES, Radiac Abrasives, KURE GRINDING WHEEL, Mirka Ltd., NORITAKE CO.,LIMITED, Saint-Gobain, SuperAbrasives, Inc., others

Global Super Abrasive Market: Segment Analysis

By Material (Diamond, Cubic Boron Nitride),

End- User (Aerospace, Automotive, Medical, Electronics, Oil and Gas, Other),

Application (Powerstrain, Bearing, Gear, Tool Grinding, Turbine, Other)

Unique structure of the report

Global super abrasive market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.71% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growth in manufacturing sector and rising demand for machining and precision tools are the factor for the growth of this market.

Super abrasives are materials which are used to make many machining products. They usually have extraordinary hardness, good longevity and excellent hardness. They are widely used to shape the materials which are too hard or fragile for the conventional abrasives. They are used to form materials that are too challenging or too brittle for standard abrasives. These are used in applications such as gear, tool grinding, turbine, powerstrain and others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demand for machinery and tools will also propel the growth of this market

Growing government initiatives to promote construction activities will also contribute as a factor for the growth of the market

High investment cost will also restrain the market growth

Requirement of advanced technologies will also hinder the market growth

Competitive Landscape:

In June 2019, 3M announced the acquisition of Diamond Productions Inc which will help the company to strengthen their stone processing application. This combination will help both the companies. The combination of 3 M and DPI expands the ability to include stone, marble and concrete to dimension hard-to-grind products. This will also help the 3M to expand their cutting and grinding capabilities

