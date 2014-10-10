Forklift Truck Industry report has been prepared by taking into account several aspects of marketing research and analysis which includes market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, and in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. Hence the report has been provided with the comprehensive market insights and analysis that offers advanced perspective of the market place. The Forklift Truck report also encompasses the key developments in the market with respect to current scenario and the forthcoming advancements.

Global Forklift Truck Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 45.84 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 82.92 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.69% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of construction activities globally which has been caused by increasing prevalence of industrialization.

Global Forklift Truck Market By Product Type (Warehouse, Counterbalance), Technology Type (IC Engine, Electric Power), Class (Class I, Class II, Class III, Class IV, Class V), End-User (Logistics, Automotive, Retail & Wholesale, Food & Beverages, Others) Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Forklift Truck Market

Forklift trucks are automotive vehicles that are used to lift various heavy-weight goods and products over a short distance. These vehicles majorly find their use in various material handling services where there is a need to protect the goods and products and transfer them from one place to another in an industrial environment.

Top Key Players:

KION GROUP AG;

CLARK;

EP Equipment, CO.,LTD;

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION;

Jungheinrich AG;

Crown Equipment Corporation;

DOOSAN INDUSTRIAL VEHICLE AMERICA CORP.;

Hangcha;

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.,;

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.;

Komatsu Ltd.;

MITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT CO.,LTD.

Anhui Heli Industrial Vehicle Imp. & Exp. Co.,Ltd.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of e-commerce shopping which uses the product majorly in their warehouses and storage areas

Increasing areas covered by warehouses and storage areas where there is an increased need for usage of forklift trucks

Market Restraints:

Lack in the number of suppliers of raw materials for the production of forklift truck; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Requirement of the product over certain cycles or periods in the year is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., announced that they completed the acquisition of 75 percent share of Zhejiang Maximal Forklift Co., Ltd. for USD 90 million. The acquired organisation has been named Hyster-Yale Maximal Forklift (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd. This acquisition will help in expanding the global capabilities in providing enhanced product offerings and enhance the presence of the company globally.

In July 2017, UniCarriers Corporation announced that they had agreed to integrate their business excluding the domestic sales covered throughout the Japan region with their parent company of Mitsubishi Nichiyu Forklift Co., Ltd. The renamed organisation named as “Logisnext UniCarriers Co., Ltd.” will become a distribution subsidiary of the parent organisation.

Market Segmentations:

Global Forklift Truck Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Technology Type

Class

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

Warehouse

Counterbalance

By Technology Type

IC Engine

Electric Power

By Class

Class I

Class II

Class III

Class IV

Class V

By End-User

Logistics

Automotive

Retail & Wholesale

Food & Beverages

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Forklift Truck Market

Global forklift truck market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of forklift truck market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

