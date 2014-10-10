Europe Data Center Construction market report studies the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This market report takes into consideration several industry research, customer insights, market sizing & forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment. The report encompasses the key players along with their share (by volume) in key regions such as APAC, EMEA, and Americas and the challenges faced by them.

Europe data center construction market is projected to register a CAGR of 10.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Europe Data Center Construction Market By Infrastructure Type (electrical Infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general infrastructure), Data Center Type (Tier I, Tier II, Tier III, Tier IV), Organization Size (small organization, medium organization, large organization), Vertical (Banking, financial services and insurance, IT & Telecommunications, Government & Defense, Healthcare, Retail Colocation, Power & Energy, Manufacturing, Others), Country (U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Europe Data Center Construction Market

Data center is a dedicated place for performing telecommunications and storage operations. Construction of such place is called as data center construction. There are many new data center constructions which are going on due to increasing number of internet across the globe. The main applications of the data center include sever solution, storage solution, and switching & routing. With the help of data center we can extend a server’s reach with low power consumption and high speed.

Top Key Players:

CORGAN,

Currie & Brown Holdings Limited,

DPR Construction,

Holder Construction Company,

Arup,

HDR,

Jones Engineering Group,

Turner Construction Company,

FORTIS CONSTRUCTION, INC,

ISG plc,

Skanska,

Gensler,

Schneider Electric,

Structure Tone,

A. Mortenson Company,

ROGERS-O’BRIEN CONSTRUCTION COMPANY, LTD,

Brasfield & Gorrie,

Pepper Construction,

The Boldt Company

Key Developments in the Market:

In Victoria, Australia, The AECOM has created a new flagship data center and supporting energy center at its site in Victoria, Australia. The highlights of the project (Telstra Data Center and New Energy Center) include low energy cooling strategies, maximizing free-cooling through meeting the latest ASHRAE standards, to optimize cooling distribution to the racks.

In Cambridgeshire, UK, The ISG plc has completed the project (Wellcome Genome Campus) in February 2018 and value of the project was USD 9.05 million. The duration of the project is 48 weeks and the project was done by Fair Hurst Design Group (Architect). The key highlights of the project include 1.2 MW mixing high density and low-density rack facility, with associated mechanical and electrical infrastructure.

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of infrastructure type, the market is segmented into electric infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure and general construction.

On the basis of data center type, the market is segmented into tier I, tier II, tier III, and tier IV. In 2019, tier IV segment is likely to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into small organization, medium organization size, and large organization. In 2019, small organization segment is likely to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into banking, financial services and insurance, IT & telecommunications, government & defense, healthcare, retail colocation, power & energy, manufacturing and others. In 2019, retail colocation segment is likely to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

