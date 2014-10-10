Europe Smart Transportation report endows with an in-depth investigation of the market driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for obtaining the crucial insight of the industry. The report identifies the most recent improvements, market share, and systems applied by the significant market. With the widespread analysis of the market, it puts forth overview of the market regarding type and applications, featuring the key business resources and key players. The Europe Smart Transportation market report offers a great understanding of the current market situation with the historic and upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the market.

Europe smart transportation market is expected to reach a healthy CAGR of 19.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Europe Smart Transportation Market, By Solution (Traffic Management Solution, Passenger Information Solution, Smart Ticketing Solution, Parking Management Solution, Integrated Supervision Solution, Insurance Telematics Solution), Service (Cloud Services, Professional Services), Transportation Mode (Roadways, Railways, Airways, Waterways) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Europe Smart Transportation Market

The Smart Transportation is one of the most crucial and equipped with ITS (Intelligent Transportation System) based applications. It is connected wirelessly with Internet of Things (IoT) vertical technology. The main purpose is to collect data and controlling the real-time conditions, to improve performance and others. The smart sensor offers a wide range of applications in road transport including infrastructure, traffic management, mobility management, car navigation, container management systems, automatic number plate recognition and security CCTV systems applications.

Top Key Players:

Kapsch Traffic Com,

Gemalto NV,

Thales Group,

Alstom,

Schneider Electric,

Siemens Ltd.,

MSR-Traffic,

Cubic Corporation,

WS ATKINS PLC,

Cisco System, Inc.,

Accenture,

IBM,

LG CNS,

Indigo Group

Toshiba Corporation

Key Developments in the Market:

In March, Cisco system, Inc. introduced transport network modernization for deploying older transport network and re-engineering network configuration.

In September, Cisco system, Inc. launched new transportation solution that is beneficial for delivering new passenger services, improve the traffic conditions and provides a safe environment to the users.

In November, Cisco system, Inc delivered business intelligence IoT solution that is beneficial in launching smart city projects.

Market Segmentations:

Europe Smart Transportation Market is segmented on the basis of

Solution

Service

Transportation

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of solution, the market is segmented into passenger information solution, traffic management solution, parking management solution, smart ticketing solution, insurance telematics solution and integrated supervision solution.

On the basis of service, the market is segmented into professional services and cloud services. In 2018, cloud services segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 20.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of transportation, the market is segmented into roadways, railways, waterways and airways. In 2018, airways segment is growing at the highest CAGR of 20.4% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the Basis of Countries (Germany, France, U.K., Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Rest of Europe)

