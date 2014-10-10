”

Summary

The latest report titled global Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC) Market 2019

Bulk Molding Compound (BMC) is a thermoset plastic resin blend of various inert fillers, fiber reinforcement, catalysts, stabilizers, and pigments that form a viscous, ‘puttylike’ injection molding compound. Bulk molding compound is highly filled and reinforced with short fibers. Typical applications include demanding electrical applications, corrosion resistant needs, appliance, automotive, and transit.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: A.Schulman (BMCI), IDI, SDK, Lorenz, Polynt, Tencate, Huayuan Group, Mar-Bal, Yueqing SMC&BMC, Polmix, Changzhou Fonda, Kyocera, Jiangshi Composite, Jinchuangyi Electric, Astar, Changzhou Haoyuan, Cuyahoga Plastics, Plenco, CME, Donghai Composite, Molymer Group, Aomingwei, Shimada, Wah Hong Ind, Foshan Ripeng

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are General BMC, Electrical BMC

Market Segment by Applications, covers Electrical Industry, Automotive Industry, Other Applications

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

