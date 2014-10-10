To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Consumer IAM market research report acts as a perfect source. This report puts light on many aspects related to industry and market. Market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology are the major topics covered in this report. Data collection modules with large sample sizes are used to collect data and perform base year analysis. This market report gives information about company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company for the year 2019 to 2026 under the competitive analysis study.

Market Analysis:

Global consumer IAM market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 17.7 in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the demand for centralized monitoring, rise in the adoption of Internet of Things and increase in the growth of cyber threats. Few of the major competitors currently working in the global consumer IAM market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, TransUnion LLC., Ping Identity., Onegini, Okta, Inc., Mitek Systems, Inc., LexisNexis, Gigya, Inc., GB Group plc (‘GBG’), Equifax, Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Aware, Inc., Centrify Corporation., TraXion Engineered Products, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd ., Simeio Solutions, Ubisecure, Inc, Ergon Energy, Avatier among others.

Market Definition:

Customer identity and access management helps an organization to manage and secure customer’s profile data, identity and control of access to services and applications. Customer IAM solution offers various benefits such as Seamless customer experiences, powerful security, Performance & scalability and Privacy. Increase in the Internet of Things and growth in the online business such as ecommerce will ultimately drive the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Increase in the adoption of smart devices, smart buildings, smart homes and Internet of Things would enhance the market growth

Rise in cybercrimes due to online transactions can accelerate the market growth

Adoption of digitalization in various sectors such as healthcare, financial, banking and education among others might boost the market growth

Rise in the growth of retail and ecommerce business also acts as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Improper and lack of identity standards along with budgetary constraints in utilizing consumer IAM Solutions acts as a market restraint

Lack of government standardization can hamper the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Consumer IAM Market

By Component

Solution Directory Services Identity Proofing/Verification Identity Authentication Identity Analytics Behavioural Analytics Single Sign On (SSO) Access Management Data Governance

Service Training and Education Services Advisory and Implementation Services Support Services



By Authentication Type

Passwords

Knowledge-Based Answers

Tokens

Biometrics

PIN

Security Certificates

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Public Sector

Retail and Consumer Goods

Telecommunication

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Healthcare

Education

Others Energy and Utilities Manufacturing Transportation and Logistics



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2017, Gigya which is a market leader in customer identity and access management was acquired by SAP SE. The acquisition would help SAP to manage customer’s preference, profile and controlling their data. With the acquisition SAP aimed to become market leader in customer identity and access management market

In December 2016, Experian PLC and Touch Bank launched FraudNet. The FraudNet solution would help in protecting the customer from online frauds which includes account takeover, opening of fake accounts and fraudulent online transactions, offering a secure online transaction

Competitive Analysis

Global consumer IAM market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of consumer IAM market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

