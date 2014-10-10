”

Summary

The latest report titled global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market 2019

Wireless intrusion detection systems (WIDS) and wireless intrusion protection systems (WIPS) are used to continuously protect a wireless network and in some cases, a wired network, from unauthorized users. There are some basic differences between the two systems. In a WIDS, a system of sensors is used to monitor the network for the intrusion of unauthorized devices, such as rogue access points. In a WIPS, the system not only detects unauthorized devices, but also takes steps to mitigate the threat by containing the device and detaching it from the wireless network.

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are: IBM, Cisco, Check Point, HP, Netscout, AirWave (Aruba), Extreme Networks, Fortinet, ForeScout, WatchGuard, Venustech, Topsec, Qihoo 360

The Important Type Coverage in the Market are Wireless Intrusion Detection Systems (WIDS), Wireless Intrusion Prevention Systems (WIPS)

Market Segment by Applications, covers Finance, Government, IT and Telecom, Health, Utilities, Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Some of the Points cover in Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Overview of Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market (2019-2025)

• Definition

• Specifications

• Classification

• Applications

• Regions

Chapter 2: Market Competition by Players/Suppliers 2019 and 2025

• Manufacturing Cost Structure

• Raw Material and Suppliers

• Manufacturing Process

• Industry Chain Structure. Continued…

Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Report gives answers to following Vital Questions:

1. What are the risks associated with the sourcing of raw material, or holding the line on costs of services?

2. Who are the emerging competitors in the Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) industry?

3. Expected percentage of the Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market Growth over upcoming period?

4. Why does Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS) Market have high growth potential?

5. How does this Report match with Investment Policy Statement?

Study Objective of The Report:

• To study and estimate the market size of Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS), in terms of value.

• To find growth and challenges for global market.

• To study worthwhile expansions such as expansions, new services launches in Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS).

• To conduct the pricing analysis for global market.

• To classify and assess the side view of important companies of Global Wireless Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (WIPDS).

