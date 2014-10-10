Asia-Pacific Hearing Aid Market By Product Type (Behind the Ear (BTE), Receiver in the Ear (RITE), In the Ear (ITE), Canal Hearing Aids (CHA), Other Hearing Aid Devices) Type of Hearing Loss (Sensorineural Hearing Loss, Conductive Hearing Loss), Technology (Conventional Hearing Aids, Digital Hearing Aids), Patient Type (Adults, Pediatrics), Country (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Asia-Pacific Hearing Aid Market

Asia-Pacific hearing aid market is registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to increasing occurrence of hearing loss and technological developments in hearing aids.

Market Definition: Asia-Pacific Hearing Aid Market

Hearing aid is a tiny electronic device that you carry inside or behind your ear. It allows some noises clearer so that a hearing loss individual can hear, interact, and engage more fully in regular operations. Hearing aid can assist individuals to learn more in both silent and loud circumstances. The hearing aid has three fundamental components: a microphone, an amplifier and a speaker. A microphone transforms the sound system into electric signals and transfers them to an amplifier. The amplifier improves the strength of the inputs and transfers them through the speaker to the ear.

Market Drivers

Increasing occurrence of hearing loss is driving the growth of the market

Technological developments in hearing aids is propelling the growth of the market

Growth in elderly population is boosting the growth of the market

Growing development for modified implants is contributing to the growth of the market

Market Restraints

High cost of hearing aids devices is hampering the growth of the market

Cultural stiffening is hindering the growth of the market

Existence of product replacements is restricting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Asia-Pacific Hearing Aid Market

By Product Type

Behind the Ear (BTE)

Receiver in the Ear (RITE)

In the Ear (ITE)

Canal Hearing Aids (CHA)

Other Hearing Aid Devices

By Type of Hearing Loss

Sensorineural Hearing Loss

Conductive Hearing Loss

By Technology

Conventional Hearing Aids

Digital Hearing Aids

By Patient Type

Adults

Pediatrics

By Country

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Prodways Group announced the acquisition of Surdifuse-L’Embout Français, a pioneer in listening assistance technology and in particular in the manufacturing of 3D colored specialty ear advice for hearing aids. Ultimately, this acquisition will speed up the introduction of fresh 3D colored goods; reinforce the business bid and the closeness to our customers.

In March 2018, Sivantos Pte, Ltd. and Widex A / S announced their merger. The final company will operate under the name WS Audiology and will be headquartered in Lynge, Denmark and Singapore. The merger aims to speed growth, reinforce company scope and boost effectiveness so that extra R&D and supply chain gains can be produced. This will allow the combined business, through its devoted marketing strength, to increase access to auditory healthcare through creative alternatives to a broad spectrum of listening needs, improve the operating conditions of millions of individuals and enable them to engage effectively in cultural lives.

Competitive Analysis:

Asia-Pacific hearing aid market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Hearing Aid Market for Asia Pacific (APAC)

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the Asia-Pacific hearing aid market are Denoc, GN Hearing, Unitron., Sivantos Pte. Ltd., Bernafon, Demant A/S, Starkey., Sonova, Widex A/S, Zounds Hearing, Arphi Electronics Pvt Ltd, Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc., Horentek. , Cochlear Ltd., Microson and Amplifon among others.

Research Methodology: Asia-Pacific Hearing Aid Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

