The intelligent building management systems integrate building, energy systems, and technology to perform complex buildings operations such as automated energy conservation and reduced operational costs. Modern IBMS are shifting to cloud-based technology, enabling service-like functionality and real-time information. Smart automation and control systems for buildings and the advent of the internet of things is further broadening the scope of the market.

The intelligent building management systems market is anticipated to witness considerable growth in the forecast period owing to demand from the commercial and industrial segments. Moreover, stricter need to abide by the rules and regulations set by the government for building security further propels the growth of the intelligent building management systems market. However, lack of awareness among the end-user segment may hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, technological advancements offer substantial growth for intelligent building management systems market and the players involved during the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players: Advanced Control Corp., Allied Digital Services Ltd., Delta Electronics, Honeywell International, Larsen and Toubro Limited, NG Bailey, Pacific Controls, Schneider Electric SE, Siemsatec Ltd. and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

The global intelligent building management systems market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as communication protocols, HVAC controls, general lighting controls, security and access controls, st and ards and data distribution, outdoor controls, others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as hospitality, energy and infrastructure, educational centers, residential and retail, religious centers, manufacturing buildings, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global intelligent building management systems market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The intelligent building management systems market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting intelligent building management systems market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the intelligent building management systems market in these regions.

