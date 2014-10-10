The report aims to provide an overview of the Mycotoxin Testing Market with detailed market segmentation by test type, technology, application and geography. The global mycotoxin testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mycotoxin testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the mycotoxin testing market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- ALS Limited, AsureQuality, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Microbac, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, SGS, Symbio Laboratories and Others

Increase the prevalence of foodborne illness due to mycotoxin contamination and change in atmospheric conditions are the factors driving the growth of the mycotoxin testing market. Moreover, increasing consumer complaints, incremented international trade and growing health concern among consumers are other factors contributing to the growth of the market. However, the lack of food control systems, technology, infrastructure and resources in developing countries and high capital investment are the major factors restraining the growth of the market. he global mycotoxin testing market is segmented on the basis of test type, technology and application.

Mycotoxin is a toxic compounds contaminating a wide range of plants such as crop and fruits. These contaminated crops are toxic to humans and animals consumption and hence, a major health issue for the consumer. Mycotoxin are cancer genic, mutagenic, teratogenic and immunosuppressive, depending on specific substances and concentration. The primary source for mycotoxin entering the food chain is cereals, although many other food items such as fruits and nuts also get contaminated with mycotoxin as well. The most common and problematic mycotoxin leading to health issues include aflatoxin, deoxynivalenol (DON/vomitoxin), fumonisin, ochratoxin, T-2/HT-2 and zearalenone (F-2). More than 100 countries globally have established regulations for mycotoxin in food and feed to ensure food and feed safety. Consequently, reliable and efficient mycotoxin testing solutions are paramount. Mycotoxin testing is needed to take place at every step in the food supply chain.

The report analyzes factors affecting the mycotoxin testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the mycotoxin testing market in these regions.

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Mycotoxin Testing Market Landscape Mycotoxin Testing Market – Key Market Dynamics Mycotoxin Testing Market – Global Market Analysis Mycotoxin Testing Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Mycotoxin Testing Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Mycotoxin Testing Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Mycotoxin Testing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Mycotoxin Testing Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

