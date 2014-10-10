The report aims to provide an overview of Permeate Market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end-use industry and geography. The global permeate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading permeate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key permeate companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Agropur Ingredients, Arion Dairy Products B.V., Armor Proteines, Glanbia plc, Hoogwegt Group, Idaho Milk Products, Lactalis Ingredients, Proliant Dairy Ingredients, RAWA pharm, Volac International Limited

The permeate market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demands for supplementary diet and functional foods coupled with the removal of milk quotas in developed countries. Also, increasing usage of dairy permeate as a substitute ingredient for sodium reduction is another major factor boosting the growth of the permeate market. However, food quality standards, unsafe handling and competition from substitutes may hamper market growth. Nonetheless, technological innovations and major investments by key players are likely to offer growth opportunities for the permeate market during the forecast period. The global permeate market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-use industry.

Permeate is a high-lactose dairy ingredient produced by removing protein and other solids from milk or whey. Various physical separation techniques are employed for this purpose. Milk permeate is obtained post-elimination by ultrafiltration of dairy fat and milk proteins present in the milk. Rich in urea and NPN, milk permeate also has a stabilizing effect on casein micelles. It is used preferably as a bulking agent or as a protein standardization agent. On the other hand, deproteinized whey or whey permeate is a co-product in the production of whey protein concentrate and isolate. It has good solubility and makes a pleasant dairy flavor. Permeate provides cost-effective functional and flavor benefits to food and is therefore used in bakery, prepared meals and soups.

The report analyzes factors affecting permeate market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the permeate market in these regions.

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Permeate Market Landscape Permeate Market – Key Market Dynamics Permeate Market – Global Market Analysis Permeate Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Permeate Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Permeate Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Permeate Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Permeate Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

