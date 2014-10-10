The small arms market is anticipated to witness robust growth owing to the high demand for hunting and shooting sports. Also, the consistent application in the law enforcement bodies coupled with growing political instability is further likely to fuel the growth of the small arms market. However, strict regulations on gun ownership may restrict the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, increasing investments in the defense sector for military modernization is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players of the small arms market.

Rising political conflicts and terrorist activities are disturbing the political and social stability of the countries. The intense scenario is acting as a significant booster for the small arms market in many countries. Besides, recreational activities like shooting sports and hunting are increasingly gaining momentum in the target market, propelling the manufacturers to develop and improvise their products continually. The small arms market is also likely to grow on account of military modernization initiatives taken by different countries in the forecast period.

The global small arms market is segmented on the basis of type, caliber, and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as pistol, revolver, rifle, machine gun, shotgun, and others. By caliber, the market is segmented as 5.56mm, 7.62mm, 9mm, 12.7mm, 14.5mm, and others. On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented as military, law enforcement, hunting and sports.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global small arms market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The small arms market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The reports cover key developments in the small arms market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from small arms market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for small arms in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the small arms market.

The report also includes the profiles of key small arms companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

