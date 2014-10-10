This Image Recognition market report comprises of the most recent market information with which companies can have in depth analysis of industry and future trends. By applying market intelligence for this report, industry experts assess strategic options, outline successful action plans and support companies with critical bottom-line decisions. Competitive analysis studies of this market report helps to get ideas about the strategies of key players in the market. Not to mention, the scope of this market report can be broadened from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players, cost and profit of the specified market regions.

Market Overview

Global Image Recognition Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 22.25% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed due to increasing demand of image recognition technologies and applications in gaming consoles and mobile computing devices.

Key players profiled in this report are: Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., NEC Corporation, Google., LTUTech, Catchoom, Honeywell International Inc, Hitachi, Ltd., Wikitude GmbH, Slyce, Attrasoft, Inc., JASTEC Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., Facebook, Twitter, IDEMIA, Gemalto NV, Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems GmbH, Aware, Inc., Daon, Neurotechnology, Herta Security, KeyLemon Ind. among others.

Succinct Description of the Market:

Each segment of the report reveals some significant information with respect to the Global Image Recognition Market that could be later used to ensure that the market thrives in the forecast period. By utilizing the essential and optional research procedures, our scientists and examiners have distinguished the shrouded business openings related to the market, aside from social occasion critical experiences of the key players.

Market Segments:

Global Image Recognition Market By Technology (Code Recognition, Digital Inage processing, Facial recognition, Object Recognition, Pattern recognition, Optical Character Recognition), Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Scanning & Imaging, Security & Surveillance, Image Search, Augmented reality, Marketing & Advertising), Deployment Type (On-Premise, Cloud), Industry (BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Retail & Consumer Goods, IT & Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Education, Gaming), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Image Recognition Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Image Recognition

Chapter 4: Presenting Ovarian Cancer Drug Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of market

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

