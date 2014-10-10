This Contrast Media Injector report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market for industry. For a thriving business, it is quite essential to get knowhow of consumer’s demands, preferences, attitudes and their changing tastes about the specific product and this Contrast Media Injector report is right there to solve this purpose. Furthermore, businesses can utilize the information included in this report to decide on their production and marketing strategies. This Contrast Media Injector report is structured with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 0.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.21 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in geriatric population and different diseases.

Influencing players of this market are: Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Europe), Guerbet (France), Medtron AG (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), ulrich medical (USA), GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), VIVID IMAGING (China), Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (China), AngioDynamics (US), APOLLO RT Co. Ltd. (China), Nemoto (Japan), Messe Düsseldorf GmbH (China), Hilin Life Products, Inc. (USA), Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.(US), Jodas Expoim (India), Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. (USA), Magnus Health (USA), TAEJOON PHARM (South Korea), Spago Nanomedical AB (Europe) and others

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market By Product {(Injector Systems (CT Injector Systems, MRI Injector Systems, Angiography Injector Systems), Consumables (Injector Heads, Syringes, Tubing, Other Consumables), Accessories)}, Application (Radiology, Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Radiology), End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Diagnostics Centres), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

The Contrast Media Injectors market covers regions such as- South America, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

This Contrast Media Injectors market research report helps the readers to know about the overall market scenario, strategy to further decide on this market project. It utilizes SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and PEST analysis.

