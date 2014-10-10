The primer market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of primer coupled with the expansion of the construction activities globally. The Rising production of automotive all over the globe has boosted the growth of the primer market. However, the availability of substitutes for primer might restrict the growth of the primer market. On the other h and , innovations in the applications of the bio-based primers are likely to showcase growth opportunities for the primer market during the forecast period.

Get Sample copy of this Report https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005868/

Leading Primer Market Players: AkzoNobel N.V., Asian Paints Limited, Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, Jotun A/S, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Nippon Paint Company Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Co., The Valspar Corp.

The global primer market is segmented on the basis of ingredients, and end-use industry. Based on ingredients, the market is segmented as resin, additives, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented as automotive, building & construction, furniture, industrial, packaging, and others.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Primer Market Landscape

4 Key Industry Dynamics

5 Market Analysis- Global

6 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Deployment Model

7 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 –Type

8 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027– Organization Size

9 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application

10 Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Primer Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global primer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The primer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Purchase This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005868/

Key Benefits of Buying this Research Study:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Primer Market Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Primer Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long term strategies Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution Examine the political, economic, social and technology impact of the five regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Website: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/