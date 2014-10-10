Wide-ranging market information of the HYDROPHOBIC AGENTS Market report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). This market research report gives CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Wacker Chemie AG; Nouryon; Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG; MC-Bauchemie; Dow; Evonik Industries AG; Baerlocher GmbH; Shandong Xindadi Industrial Group Co., Ltd.; Graf Chemicals; Framatome; KAO CORPORATION; Sika AG; TitanPE Technologies, Inc.; Sto SEA Pte. Ltd.; PCI Augsburg GmbH; silcona GmbH & Co. KG; Rudolf GmbH; PROTEX KOREA CO., LTD. among others.

Description

Hydrophobic agents are compounds or additives that are utilized for the production of different materials such as coatings, paints, textiles and other various products. These are surface proteins materials which has the tendency of enhancing the angle of contact between water and concrete surface. These agents are known to constitute of nonpolar molecules resulting in them having micelles.

Segmentation of the market

By Type (Silanes, Sodium Oleate, Stearate),

Product (Metallic Stearates, Hydrophobic Polymers, Silicone-Based, Fatty Acid Type),

Application (Mortar, Concrete, Gypsum Board, Construction, Fiber-Based Materials)

Geographical landscape covered in the report

This report covers a geographical landscape including the region like North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Framatome announced the availability of protective coatings designed for protection of components in nuclear power plants. “QuarTec”, their hydrophobic coatings is used for reducing the costs for maintenance, reducing the adhering of radiological contaminants in different substrate of equipments and components, which is very common for underwater components

In September 2018, Evonik Industries AG announced their expansion of fumed silica refinement facility situated at Baden-Württemberg, Germany. The facility deals in processing of hydrophilic silica into hydrophobic variant. The facility will initiate the operations by late 2020. The product range that deals in hydrophobic silica, “AEROSIL” is used for various applications such as anti-setting agent for coatings, sealants & adhesives and rheology control

Market Drivers and Restraints:

High growth anticipated from the construction industry and expansion of infrastructure globally; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Increasing demands for hydrophobic coatings from the healthcare industry due to its positive impacts on sustainability of medical devices also boost this market growth

Presence of various regulations regarding the usage of hydrophobic coatings and their production process will impede the growth of this market

