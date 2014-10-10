Wide-ranging market information of the EUROPE TISSUE REGENERATION PLATFORMS Market report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). This market research report gives CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers co.don AG, Cook, CryoLife, Cytori Therapeutics Inc, Genzyme Corporation., KCI Licensing, Inc., Mesoblast Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc., Organogenesis Inc, Wright Medical Group N.V., among others.

Description

Tissue regeneration is the removal and restoration of tissue that is weakened or impaired by regeneration and substitution. The need for tissue regeneration is motivated by congenital abnormalities, disorders, or tissue damage induced by diseases. This technique involves a tissue engineering system that preserves, replaces and enhances impaired tissue structure. The tissue regeneration cycle helps to increase the life expectancy of people by removing weakened tissues, including the kidneys. Regenerative medicine has the ability to overcome the lack of organ donors at present.

Segmentation of the market

By Components (Cell Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, Stem Cell Sources, Existing and Development-stage Stem Cell Products, Tissue Vascularization, Cell Culturing, Small Molecules and Biologics, Others),

Raw Material (Synthetic, Genetically Modified, Biological),

Application (Cardiovascular Disorders, Oncology, Dermatology, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Others),

End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Centers, and Laboratories),

Country (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Dutch MedTech group IME Medical Electrospinning, the world’s leading technological collaborator in the development of electrospinning equipment and facilities for medical devices and regenerative medicine and has announced the launch of its newly developed advanced MediSpin XLTM system for large-scale industrial production of reproducible and effective fiber scaffolding for medical grades I, II. The launch of the project represents a major advance in the controlled large-scale production of well-defined implants and membrane scaffolds utilizing fibers varying from nanometers to micrometers.

In April 2019, Mallinckrodt plc, the leading global pharmaceutical company, has announced that Stratatech, which is a Mallinckrodt brand, has finished with the patient enrollment in its ongoing clinical trial, which is in its phase III, of StrataGraft, an investigational regenerative skin tissue. The efficacy and the safety of StrataGraft in promoting autologous skin regeneration of complicated skin defects due to extreme thermal burns consisting of intact dermal components (also known as serious partial thickness burns)is being measured in this multicenter study.

