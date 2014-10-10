Wide-ranging market information of the BLOW-FILL-SEAL TECHNOLOGY Market report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). This market research report gives CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Catalent, Inc; Unipharma, LLC.; GlaxoSmithKline plc., Recipharm AB, SALVAT, Amanta Healthcare, Asept Pak, Inc., SIFI S.p.A, BREVETTI ANGELA S.r.l., Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Curida AS, Rommelag Kunststoff-Maschinen Vertriebsgesellschaft mbH, Horizon Therapeutics, others

Description

Global blow-fill-seal technology market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.45% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising demand for pharmaceutical and growing popularity of ascetic packaging are the factors for the market growth.

Blow-fill-seal technology is a manufacturing method which is mainly used for the production of small, liquid filled and large volume containers. Some of the common products are vials, ampoules, bottle and other. They are made of materials such as polypropylene, polyethylene and other. They are used in filling of infusions, eye dreams, inhalations, and other. They are widely in demand from industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics & personal care, and other.

Segmentation of the market

By Product (Bottles, Ampoules, Vials, Other),

Material (PE, PP, Others),

End- Industry (Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others),

Specification (Small Volume, Large Volume)

Geographical landscape covered in the report

North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, NextPharma announced the acquisition of a manufacturing facility in Tampere from Santen SA. The company is entering into a partnership in which the NextPharma will take over the Santen production in the facility. This acquisition will help both the companies to increase the versatility and productivity of Santen’s supply chain and create an exciting future for our people by becoming the center of excellence for ophthalmology and blow fill seal technology (BFS) in the NextPharma production network

In January 2016, GlaxoSmithKline announced the launch of their new wing at it Boronia which will help the company to produce their first vaccine using blow- fill- seal technology. It forms a container, fills it and then seals so they can maintain high sterility. The vaccines generated at the plant will initially be aimed at emerging countries

