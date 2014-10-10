Wide-ranging market information of the ULTRASOUND IMAGING DEVICES Market report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). This market research report gives CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period.

Few of the leading organizations' names are listed here- Analogic Corporation, ESAOTE SPA, FUJIFILM Corporation, FUKUDA DENSHI, General Electric Company, Hitachi, Ltd, Mindray DS USA, Inc, SIUI, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Trivitron Healthcare, CHISON, others

Ultrasound imaging is a tool for medical imaging that visualizes kidneys, liver, heart, blood vessels, human fetus, and other organs. It utilizes sound waves of high frequency to visualize the body’s internal organs without using invasive methods, because ultrasound pictures are clicked in real time, the internal organs of the body and also blood flowing through blood vessels can also be displayed. Unlike X-ray imaging, ultrasound imaging is not correlated with ionizing radiation exposure.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Growing procedures of ultrasound diagnostic imaging, drives the growth of the market

Regular advancement in technology, is also the factor helping in market growth

Inefficient skilled personnel and sonographers, will act as a market restraint

Strict regulations of government regarding ultrasound imaging, hinders the growth of the market

By Technology (Diagnostic Imaging, Therapeutic, 2D, 3D/4D Ultrasound Imaging, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Doppler Imaging),

The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Ultrasound Imaging Devices Market: Competitive Rivalry

Global ultrasound imaging devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ultrasound imaging devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, JW Medical launched Arietta 65 scanner device made by Hitachi Medical Systems. This is an upgraded version of Aloka Arietta 850. ARIETTA 65 used the world’s first strain elastography function, which enables automatic frame quality and determines the elasticity of the lesion relative to adipose tissue, thus decreasing the testing time by 65% as compared to other products.

In March 2018, Innovative Imaging Technologies (ITT) and Royal Philips launched Tele-Ultrasound. This device will make it possible for clinicians to make two-way audio video calls while live streaming ultrasound imaging. This technological advancement will position the company as an innovator in the market

