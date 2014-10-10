Wide-ranging market information of the NETWORK PACKET BROKER Market report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). This market research report gives CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers NETSCOUT, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Keysight Technologies, Gigamon, APCON, Garland Technology, Big Switch Networks, Inc., Network Critical, Corvil, Microtel Innovation S.r.l, Juniper Networks, Inc., Arista Networks, Inc., CPACKET NETWORKS, Niagara Networks, Profitap HQ B.V., CGS Tower Networks, Datacom Systems INC, 5FeetNetworks Oy, Cisco and ECI Telecom among others.

Click More Info| Get Sample Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-network-packet-broker-market

Description

Network packet broker (NPBs) are intended to provide any particular tool with the traffic of concern. NPBs aggregate and filter the information sent to instruments and add smart grooming and enhancement of safety such as deduplication, SSL decryption, information masking and threat information. The network packet broker market’s development is a result of a requirement for streamlined data center administration and automation and increased cloud services demand.

Global network packet broker market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.9 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation of the market

By Network Set Up (On-Premise, Cloud, Virtual),

Security Tools (Active (Inline), Passive),

Band-Width (1 GBPS and 10 GBPS, 40 GBPS, 100 GBPS),

End-User (Enterprises, Service Providers, Government Organizations)

Geographical landscape covered in the report

This NETWORK PACKET BROKER report covers a geographical landscape including the region like North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Other vital key regions are also taken into account while developing this report.

For Early Buyers | Get Up to 30% Discount on This Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-discount/global-network-packet-broker-market

Questions related to the report:

What does this NETWORK PACKET BROKER market research report offers?

This NETWORK PACKET BROKER report helps you to find about the key industry trends, threats and opportunities. It informs your decision for marketing strategy and planning. The most important its NETWORK PACKET BROKER report helps you to quickly build competitive intelligence in this rapidly changing market.

Which techniques are utilized to overcome the threats?

Before creating this NETWORK PACKET BROKER report different type of tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s five analysis, Pestle Analysis, Industry chain analysis are utilized which helps the readers to overcome the threats of the market.

Competitive Analysis of the market

The NETWORK PACKET BROKER report tracks the key competitors in the market along with the company profiles which provide market position and basic information of the key competitors. Revenue figure, growth rate and gross margin is also included in the report.

Product Launches

In March 2019, Arista Networks, Inc. launched new and disruptive Arista 7360X Series which doubles the system density while decreasing energy and cost. It offers customization, scale, efficiency and choice on effectiveness which simplifies the designs of a cloud network. Arista and Facebook engineering teams came together in the development of the system and enable complete management with the control aircraft via FBOSS (Facebook Open Switches Software). This enhances the product portfolio of the company in the market.

In December 2018, BIG SWITCH NETWORKS, INC. launched Big Switch cloud fabric on AWS for network packet broker. This helps in utilizing its software-defined hybrid cloud networking devices due to its granular control over a virtual network. Also this helps the company to expand its business on public clouds places by targeting competitors on hybrid cloud market.

In November 2018, DATACOM had launched a very compact 10G Network Packet Brokers. The network packet broker of VERSAstream family is an optimal solution to expensive high-density chassis systems. Also, the products from VERSAstream are featured with 4 to 8 any-to-any ports, thereby ensuring reduced tool subscription risk. The launch of this product has strengthened the product portfolio of the overall company.

Major Points Covered in Table of Contents:

Global Network Packet Broker Platforms Market Overview

Economic Impact on Industry

Market Competition by Manufacturers

Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Global Network Packet Broker Platforms Market Analysis by Application

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Market Effect Factors Analysis

Global Network Packet Broker Platforms Market Forecast

Read Complete Details with TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-network-packet-broker-market

Conclusion:

This NETWORK PACKET BROKER research report gives the outcome that matters most to the client. The research carried out in this report suggests what is going to be beneficial and how the report will help the business to grow.