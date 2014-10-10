Wide-ranging market information of the HAND SANITIZER Market report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). This market research report gives CAGR values along with its fluctuations for the specific forecast period.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers Best Sanitizers, Inc.; Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Kutol; Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; Procter & Gamble; Unilever; GOJO Industries, Inc.; The Himalaya Drug company; Vi-Jon; Chattem, Inc.; Ecolab; Certus Medical; 3M; ITC Limited; S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc.; The Clorox Company; Winova; others

Description

Global hand sanitizer market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising innovations provided by various manufacturers regarding the products along with significant marketing campaigns undertaken by these market players.

Hand sanitizers are consumer goods that are utilized for the prevention and transmission of infections, bacteria and microorganisms through hands. These products do not require the usage of water or soap to wash, they evaporate after disinfecting the hands. They are available in different forms for usage such as in gel, liquid, spray, foam or even disposable hand wipes. They are highly effective hand hygiene products providing moisture retention as well.

Segmentation of the market

By Product Form (Gel, Foam, Spray, Liquid, Hand Wipes, Others),

Type (Alcoholic, Quaternary Ammonia, Iodine, Triclosan),

Distribution Channel (Online Store, Departmental Store, Pharmacy Store, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Grocery Store, Others),

End-Use (Hospitality, Education, Healthcare, Residential, Government & Military, Commercial & Corporate, Others)

Geographical landscape covered in the report

This HAND SANITIZER report covers a geographical landscape including the region like North America, South America, Asia and Pacific region, Middle East and Africa and Europe. Other vital key regions are also taken into account while developing this report.

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, ITC Limited announced the launch of “Savlon pen sanitizer spray” entering into the hand sanitizers market in India and expanding their portfolios for hand hygiene products. The product available in a spray pen is priced at Rupees 49 for 9 ml variant and 55 ml for Rupees 100.

In May 2018, OpenClean Technologies a company under Altitude Medical announced an innovative hand sanitizing solution. The “OpenClean” system offers hand sanitizing door handles which are equipped with a sanitizing cartridge inside the aluminum handle which are easily installed on any door and refilled in a matter of minutes.

