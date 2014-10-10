Global Polypropylene Catalyst Market is expected to reach USD 1.76 billion by 2025, from USD 1.10 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Some of the prominent companies vying for sizeable shares have been studied in detail. Their company profiles have also been included in this report. The various sales channels in the Global Polypropylene Catalyst Market are hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail chains, and e-commerce. Of these, e-commerce is emerging as potentially lucrative sale channel of exploring new demographics in the Global Polypropylene Catalyst Market. The ease and convenience of payments, along with the high level of security, are stoking the popularity of sales through e-commerce.

Global Polypropylene Catalyst Market, By Type (Ziegler-Natta, Metallocene), Manufacturing Process (Bulk Process, Gas Phase Process) Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The key players operating in the global polypropylene catalyst market are –

Lyondellbasell Industries

Clariant

Mitsui Chemicals

R. Grace & Co.,

China Petrochemical Corporation,

oho Titanium,

Market Drivers:

R&D activities for developing improved pp catalyst

Increasing production of polypropylene

Increasing focus on metallocene catalyst-based pp production

Segmentation: Global Polypropylene Catalyst Market

By Type

Ziegler-Natta

Metallocene

Others

By Manufacturing Process

Gas Phase

Bulk Process

Others

The global polypropylene catalyst market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polypropylene catalyst market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Clariant, a world leader in specialty chemicals, announces the completion of a collaborative project with pel plastic srl, an Italian company specialized in mold texturing and surface design.

