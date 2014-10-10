PVC Additives Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. PVC Additives Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as KANEKA CORPORATION, BASF SE, SONGWON, Akzo Nobel N.V., ADEKA CORPORATION, Clariant, PAU Tai Industrial Corporation, Baerlocher GmbH, Shandong Ruifeng Chemical Co. Ltd., Akdeniz Kimya, Shandong Novista Chemicals Co., Ltd., Indofil Industries Limited, En-Door, Sun Ace Kakoh (Pte.) Ltd., PATCHAM (FZC), Valtris Specialty Chemical and others.

Global PVC additives market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.5 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the high demand for additive-based PVC, replacement of conventional material with PVC and growing use of stabilizers in pipes & fittings, window profiles and other related applications.

Global PVC Additives market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

High demand for additive-based PVC; this factor will drive the market in the forecast perio

Replacement of conventional material with PVC will also drive the market in near futur

Low R&D expenditure in the emerging markets; this factor will hamper the market to grow in the forecast perio

Increasing buyer bargaining power, will act as a restraint for the market growth

Segmentation:

By Type

Stabilizers

Impact Modifiers

Processing Aids

Lubricants

Plasticizers

By Fabrication Process

Extrusion

Injection Molding

By Application

Pipes & Fittings

Profiles & Tubing

Rigid Sheet & Panel

By Geography

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

